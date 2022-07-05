ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in fatal Easter hit-and-run crash in Seventh Ward

By Ken Daley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (July 5) asked for the public’s help to locate a “person of interest” linked to their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the Seventh Ward on the night of Easter Sunday. The...

