Grandville, MI

Jacobs Financial: Ensure your retirement nest egg never runs out of money

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 3 days ago

If the current volatility of the market has you worried about your 401k or retirement nest egg, there...

www.fox17online.com

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cardinal breaks ground on Zeeland terminal

A transportation company is opening a new terminal in Zeeland. Cardinal Buses, a division of GO Riteway Transportation Group, recently broke ground on its new location at 3306 Centennial St. in Zeeland. The new terminal, which will be housed on a 4-acre property, is being built by Wisconsin-based MSI General...
ZEELAND, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Ban the Box: How a local company is making it easier for ex-inmates to find work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lot of people dread the thought of going to work daily but for some, it’s a blessing that few can understand. Take Daril Streets. In 1983, Streets was sentenced to 20-years in prison for an armed robbery. He spent time in Jackson, Ionia, Muskegon and Marquette until his release in 2003, then it was time to look for a job.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Fifth Third Bank sells historic downtown Holland office building for $4.4M

HOLLAND — An iconic three-story former bank building in downtown Holland has sold for more than $4.4 million, MiBiz has learned. The former Fifth Third Bank office at 36 E. 8th St. sold on June 17 to Holland Lakeview Holdings LLC, which is registered to the address of Warner Norcross + Judd LLP’s Grand Rapids offices. Spokespeople from both Fifth Third Bank and Warner Norcross + Judd declined to disclose the buyer, which is a client of the law firm.
HOLLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Named One of the Worst Cities for Renters in the US

For many people in West Michigan, the only way you can have your own space is to rent it. Whether you're renting to save money to buy, or just renting to save money on repairs and taxes, finding the perfect space is a challenge no matter where you're from. But if you're looking to find your dream rental in West Michigan, you may want to steer clear of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know About This FREE Kent County Service?

In October of 2021, I moved back home to West Michigan from San Antonio with my wife Lindsey. After almost six months we were finally able to find a house and move in. We're still in the process of unboxing our things and the boxes were starting to pile up so in an effort to try and help other people that are getting ready to move my wife suggested we post the boxes we will no longer need online.
KENT COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Plane That Was Once Displayed In Kalamazoo’s Air Zoo For Sale

There's a serious listing to own a plane that's not only a great piece of local history but a beautiful piece of machinery. Hangar 67 has a listing for a 1964 Beechcraft Baron 95-B55 for $144,500. The cool thing about this plane is it actually spent a decade on display inside of the Air Zoo in Portage. So if you've been going to The Zoo for some time, this plane may actually be recognizable. Their website gives the details on this beautiful craft:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Consumers Energy power plants discuss plans to become coal-free by 2025

Consumers Energy is leading the clean energy transformation in Michigan and across the country, becoming one of the first utilities in the nation to go coal-free. The energy production company plans to get rid of fossil fuels and coal as a means to produce power by 2025. Between now and 2040, Consumers Energy says this plan will save customers nearly $600 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Valley Family Church Giving Away Free Groceries To Kalamazoo Area Families

As tough times have continued to challenge us, people and organizations are doing what they can to help those in need. One of those organizations is Valley Family Church, which is known for its involvement in the Kalamazoo and surrounding communities. They have many different events around the holidays, they are consistently donating food and clothes, along with helping with finances and other problems that may occur. One of the helping efforts they make every week is their food giveaway.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Rock the Coast comes to Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — West Michigan Offshore's "Rock the Coast" event is set for July 15-17. This year the powerboating nonprofit is teaming up with Shield's of Hope, which helps families who are impacted by cancer. Starting Friday, the group will offer Charity Rides, giving pre-registered kids impacted by...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD TV8

Selling ‘Shanty Land’: Sand Bar & Grill lists for $1.6M

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County restaurant that gained attention for its “Shanty Land” near the start of the pandemic is now up for sale. The owners of Sand Bar & Grill are asking $1.6 million for the turnkey business, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township, in between Payne, Long and Gun lakes. The listing, which includes a second commercial building, went online on June 30.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

GR amphitheater property sale delayed 6 months

The city of Grand Rapids’ sale of nearly 12 acres to the countywide entertainment authority to develop a riverfront amphitheater has been delayed at least six months as additional designs are completed, MiBiz has learned. The $24.3 million property sale was scheduled to close by June 30 under the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

"A very exciting week for Michigan birders:" Rare woodpecker spotted at Muskegon golf course

MUSKEGON, — For avid birder Beth Miller, a trip to the golf course with her husband turned into what just might be a once-in-a-life-time moment. On Friday night, Miller was at Oakridge Golf Club. While her husband was working on his golf game, Miller happened to spy a woodpecker that she had never seen before. A member of the Muskegon County Nature Club, Miller knows her stuff when it comes to the local woodpeckers and birds, but she said that this one was clearly different.
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan State Police remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on 19th anniversary of his death

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on the 19th anniversary of his death. According to the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Trooper Marshall was a native of Sterling Heights. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. Marshall enlisted with the Michigan State Police on January 15, 1995, and was a member of the 111th Michigan State Police Recruit School. After he completed his training, Marshall was assigned to the Newaygo Post. In 2002, he joined the department’s Emergency Support Team. In May 2003, he was presented with the Michigan State Police Bravery Award for his actions in subduing a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab herself and her boyfriend.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Death rate in Kalamazoo County increased dramatically during the pandemic, but not just because of COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It should be no surprise that the death rate has spiked in Kalamazoo County in the last two years, but COVID-19 wasn’t the only big killer. County Medical Examiner Joyce deJong D.O. says there was also a spike in homicides, which she says have increased from 19 to 35 since the pandemic began, an increase of over 80%. deJong speculates the rise can be explained by the social upheaval that took place during the pandemic.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

