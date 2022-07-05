Jacobs Financial: Ensure your retirement nest egg never runs out of money

As tough times have continued to challenge us, people and organizations are doing what they can to help those in need. One of those organizations is Valley Family Church, which is known for its involvement in the Kalamazoo and surrounding communities. They have many different events around the holidays, they are consistently donating food and clothes, along with helping with finances and other problems that may occur. One of the helping efforts they make every week is their food giveaway.

