I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO