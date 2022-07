The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report active Firefighter Walter Graves, passed away July 6, after a courageous fight with occupational cancer. He entered The Department in 2003 and was currently serving from Fire Station 53 “B Shift” in the Northshore area of Houston. Graves was also an U.S. Veteran and Constable with Waller County Precinct 3. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO