Pasco County, FL

Two Dead in Pasco County House Fire; One in Polk County

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Two people, including a child, are dead after a fire in Pasco County.

It happened early Monday at the Park at Ashley Place apartment complex in New Port Richey. Firefighters pulled the child and a man from a second-floor unit, and they were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Also, a firefighter suffered minor burns. There's no word on a cause, and the victims have not been identified.

Meanwhile, Polk County Fire Rescue has now confirmed a fatal fire in Davenport. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Redgrave Rd. around 5:20 am. A Fire Rescue spokesperson says there was one fatality. The call is still under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

