Johnson City, TN

Mr. Samuel J. Bralley

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Samuel J. Bralley, age 79, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Bralley was born in Bristol, Virginia, and the son of the late Monroe Franklin & Ruby Leona Leonard Bralley. He was...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Jackie Richard "Little Fudd" Campbell

Jackie Richard "Little Fudd" Campbell, age 71 passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2022 at his home in Johnson City. Jackie was born in Elizabethton and was the son of the late Arlene and Clyde "Fudd" Campbell. Jackie was a man of God and served as a leader in The Church...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary Kirby Frazier

JOHNSON CITY - Mary Kirby Frazier of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on July 1, 2022. A native of Knoxville, Mary was the daughter of the late Austin and Bess Kirby. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Frazier, Jr. in 2017, as well as her two brothers. Mary...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Patsy Ruth Hall Wood

JOHNSON CITY - Patsy Ruth Hall Wood, 83, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living Community. Patsy was born on October 6, 1983, in Johnson City, to the late Joseph and Pauline Saylor Hall. She was a graduate of Lamar High School and East Tennessee...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Charlotte Kathrine Cutshall Forester

JOHNSON CITY - Charlotte Kathrine Cutshall Forester, 77, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. Charlie was a native of Fall Branch, TN. Charlie worked at ITT North in Gray, TN, Commercial Credit of Johnson City, and retired from the City of Florence, SC where she worked in Probate Court for the last 31 years. She was a very kind and caring soul, she would help anyone she could. She will be sorely missed by many.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ronald Wayne Saylor

JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Wayne Saylor, 75, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 at his home. Ronald was born on June 1, 1947 in Johnson City, Tennessee to his parents John and Rosa Saylor. Ronald attended high school at North Junior High. Ronald worked many different careers over the years including Looneys Grocery for 12 years, Klopman Mills for 5 years, S & W Home Improvement for 23 years, and Walmart for 7 Years. He was known for his outstanding work ethic and keeping a perfect attendance to work under any conditions. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed collecting Matchbox cars, playing card games, such as solitaire and rummy, and reading his favorite Western books. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosa Saylor. He is survived by his brother and sister, John Steven Saylor and Jean Saylor McConnell. A visitation is to take place for Ronald on Monday, July 11 from 11am until 1 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City; a funeral service is to follow at 1 PM. A committal service is to follow at 2 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Saylor family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

James Arley Ayers

James Arley Ayers passed away on July 7, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after complications from a fall. “Jim” was born on March 27, 1926 and was a life-long resident of Johnson City. He was the last surviving sibling of Agnes Pearce Ayers and Calvin Jerome...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jeffery Lorne Dugger

JOHNSON CITY - Jeffery Lorne Dugger 60, of Johnson City passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on July 6, 2022. Jeffery was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Teddy and Joyce Dugger. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School. Jeffery proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Just like a Marine, he was loyal and faithful to his friends and family, who he loved dearly. He was always willing to do anything for his family or a stranger and never asked for anything in return. There are not enough words to describe what a wonderful person he was. He was employed at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center until his health required him to retire.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Alan C. Seaman

TELFORD – Alan was 87 years old when he passed away on June 27,2022. He was known as the “Dog leash & dog collar man” at the Jonesborough flea market. He was always self-employed as a Tugboat captain, diver, marine salvage operator and steel fabricator. He was...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Daniel Craig Tipton

TELFORD - Mr. Daniel Craig Tipton, age 61, Telford, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Tipton was born in Ayer, Massachusetts and was the son of Clyde & Martha Keever Tipton. He was employed with the Washington County School System. He loved flying his...
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Larry R. Simerly

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Larry R. Simerly, age 74, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Simerly was born in Johnson City and was the son of the late Roy Gordon & Nina Ruth Broyles Simerly Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Ethel Simerly and Loda & Bessie Broyles.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dorothy Murrell Cording

Dorothy Murrell Cording entered into rest on July 5th, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City Tennessee. Dorothy was born in Bogart, Georgia on October 25th, 1935. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a strong, godly woman who loved traveling and decorating. Dorothy was preceded...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 8

July 8, 1886: The Comet carried a variety of news items of local interest. Among them were: “A young lady in the city while out walking the other evening was attacked by a Willie Goat and took refuge on a fence where she remained until Willie took her off.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ward A. Meyerhoeffer, Jr.

Ward Andes Meyerhoeffer, Jr. was born in Erwin, Tennessee on Oct. 16th, 1930 to Ward A. Meyerhoeffer, Sr. and Janie Miller Meyerhoeffer. When Ward was 12 years old, his family moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, where he created wonderful memories with life-long buddies Doug Sizemore and Herb Irish. Ward attended...
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Carlyle Love

ERWIN - Carlyle Love, age 91, of Erwin, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Unicoi County Hospital. Carlyle was an Erwin resident, having been born and raised in Erwin. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Harriet Wilson Love. Carlyle was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He also attended Johnson City Vocational School, where he learned the welding trade. He worked as a Pipefitter and Pipe Welder for 70 years and was a 70-year member of Local # 538, Johnson City, TN. He was a certified Vocational Teacher and took many home study courses in the work he did, as well as in the Bible. He taught at Unicoi County Vocational School. Carlyle earned his Master of Theology from Antioch Baptist Seminary in Laurinburg, IN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Carlyle belonged to the Masonic Fraternity, Centennial Lodge # 491, Erwin, TN, where he was a 32nd degree Grand Chaplain. He was a Shriner and belonged to the York Rite and Scottish Rite bodies of Masonry. He was a past Master of his lodge and presided at Masonic funerals. Carlyle is preceded in death by a sister, Marion Hope Love; a brother, Maurice R. Love; two daughters, Debbie L. Love and Donna L. Kelly; and one great-granddaughter, Jasmine Garland.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Jane Adele Smith

Jane Adele Smith, 64, gained her wings on July 2, 2022. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on November 19, 1957 to Dayton Talley and wife, Betty. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jimmy Smith, her brother Bill, her daughters Brittany and Joy, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, stepdaughter Tiffany and stepson Derik.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Stephen “Steve” Penix Sr.

PINEY FLATS - Stephen “Steve” Penix Sr., age 72, of Piney Flats went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from his home. Steve was born on July 11, 1949, in Piney Flats, TN, to the late Noah Penix and Ethel Perry Penix. In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his brothers, Carroll Ward and David Ward Senior; his sisters, Evelyn Tharp and Bennie Ward.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Perry Dale Ward

JONESBOROUGH - Perry Dale Ward, 62, Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, unexpectedly, at his residence. Perry was born in Johnson City and was a son of Edward McKinley Ward and the late Geneva Gail Lafollette Ward. Perry was a 1977 graduate of Science Hill High School. He...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Highlands

BIG STONE GAP – A 15-year federal grant program totaling more than a third of a billion dollars will boost Virginia mine reclamation efforts. Johnson City Commission approves deed transfer for Ashe Street Courthouse. Jonathan Roberts. Johnson City commissioners on Thursday approved the deed transfer for the historic Ashe...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Linda Bernell Crussell

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell of Jonesborough TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 2, 2022, after an extended illness. Born February 17, 1942, in Kingsport TN, she grew up in the Highland area and worked at White Floral on Center Street for almost 50 years. She enjoyed singing in a gospel quartet, loved to work, and loved spending time with her grandbabies.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

