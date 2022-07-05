Mr. Samuel J. Bralley

ERWIN - Carlyle Love, age 91, of Erwin, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Unicoi County Hospital. Carlyle was an Erwin resident, having been born and raised in Erwin. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Harriet Wilson Love. Carlyle was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He also attended Johnson City Vocational School, where he learned the welding trade. He worked as a Pipefitter and Pipe Welder for 70 years and was a 70-year member of Local # 538, Johnson City, TN. He was a certified Vocational Teacher and took many home study courses in the work he did, as well as in the Bible. He taught at Unicoi County Vocational School. Carlyle earned his Master of Theology from Antioch Baptist Seminary in Laurinburg, IN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Carlyle belonged to the Masonic Fraternity, Centennial Lodge # 491, Erwin, TN, where he was a 32nd degree Grand Chaplain. He was a Shriner and belonged to the York Rite and Scottish Rite bodies of Masonry. He was a past Master of his lodge and presided at Masonic funerals. Carlyle is preceded in death by a sister, Marion Hope Love; a brother, Maurice R. Love; two daughters, Debbie L. Love and Donna L. Kelly; and one great-granddaughter, Jasmine Garland.

ERWIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO