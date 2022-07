BIG RAPIDS — The annual night of destruction will once again wrap up the Mecosta County Free Fair next week with the demolition derby. Over 40 cars are entered for a night of racing, ramming and bending of sheet metal. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds' grandstands, fans will get to watch drivers from across the state battle on the dirt for a chance at victory.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO