Pregnant Zawe Ashton glows in a white broderie anglaise dress as she promotes her new movie in NYC ahead of the arrival of her first child with fiancé Tom Hiddleston

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She revealed she was expecting her first child with her fiancé Tom Hiddleston last week.

And actress Zawe Ashton looked the epitome of elegance on Friday while promoting her new movie Mr Malcolm's List in NYC.

The fresh meat star, 37, cut a stylish figure in a chic broderie anglaise dress as she made her way into the Good Morning America studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJNlG_0gVUZwqN00
Gorgeous: Pregnant Zawe Ashton, 37, glowed in a white broderie anglaise dress as she promoted her new movie in NYC on Tuesday 

The stylish ensemble featured a chic boat neck with a crisp white slip and striking scarlet stripe detailing.

Slipping her feet into a nude sandal the actress opted for a simple make-up look as her caramel tresses cascaded to her shoulders.

Zawe beamed as she gracefully exited the large vehicle as she was ushered inside by staff wearing protective face masks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPUBM_0gVUZwqN00
Style: The stylish ensemble featured a chic boat neck with a crisp white slip and striking scarlet stripe detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvtp8_0gVUZwqN00
Ethereal: Slipping her feet into a nude sandal the actress opted for a simple make-up look as her caramel tresses cascaded to her shoulders. Zawe beamed as she gracefully exited the large vehicle as she was ushered inside by staff wearing protective face masks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2Db7_0gVUZwqN00

In the period drama Zawe's character helps her friend (Frida Pinto) get revenge on a suitor who rejected her for failing a requirement on his list of qualifications for a bride.

It comes after actress debuted her baby bump at the movie's premiere on Wednesday night at DGA Theater in New York.

The London-born screen star exuded red carpet elegance in a gorgeous diaphanous off-the shoulder gown as she unveiled the couple's happy news, which comes just weeks after the couple confirmed their engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkTkH_0gVUZwqN00
Movie: In the period drama Zawe's character helps her friend (Frida Pinto) get revenge on a suitor who rejected her for failing a requirement on his list of qualifications for a bride
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHF0e_0gVUZwqN00
Period piece : In the period drama Zawe's character helps her friend (Frida Pinto) get revenge on a suitor who rejected her for failing a requirement on his list of qualifications for a bride (both actresses pictured together in the movie)

The pair met in 2019 while co-starring in the play Betrayal, but did not go public with their romance until September 2021.

Hiddleston confirmed the couple's engagement during a recent interview with the LA Times but kept tight lipped about the romance, simply saying: 'I'm very happy' and nothing more.

Tom and Zawe previously set tongues wagging about a possible engagement as they appeared at the BAFTAs earlier this year, after which she was pictured wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWoLG_0gVUZwqN00
Big news: It comes after actress debuted her baby bump at the movie's premiere of her on Wednesday night at DGA Theatre in the big apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vUBU_0gVUZwqN00
Parents-to-be: Zawe and Tom met while starring in the 2019 play Betrayal and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight ever since (pictured that year)

Their play Betrayal followed a seven-year extramarital affair between two characters, Emma and Jerry, with the latter character being Emma's husband Robert's friend.

Tom played Robert in the play with Zawe starring as his on-stage wife Emma and Charlie playing Jerry.

The couple confirmed their romance during a steamy PDA-filled holiday at the beach in Ibiza in September last year before making their red carpet debut together at the Tony Awards in New York City.

Last year it was revealed the pair had moved in together after months of romance rumours, and they are now said to be living together in Atlanta, Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9ALU_0gVUZwqN00
Engaged! Hiddleston confirmed his engagement to Ashton earlier this month during an interview with the LA Times but kept tight lipped about the romance

Sources close to the duo said The Night Manager star, and the actress are 'very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life'.

An insider told The Sun: 'Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US.

'They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.'

Tom was also said to be wary of highlighting the romance due to the attention his past relationship with Taylor Swift drew.

A source said: 'Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.'

Tom told the New York Times after his romance with Taylor: 'Yes, I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way. That's because I didn't realise it needed protecting before.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9zFU_0gVUZwqN00
Bumping along: The actress debuted her baby bump at the movie's premiere of her on Wednesday night at DGA Theater in the big apple

Comments / 0

 

Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's Fourth of July getaway! Duke and Duchess were spotted watching the parade in celeb-approved mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., with three-year-old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the trendy mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Fourth of July weekend, it has been reported. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were spotted watching the local parade with their three-year-old son Archie. The family, who live in the celeb...
JACKSON, WY
Daily Mail

Aussie actress and Dumplin' star Danielle Macdonald reveals how playing an opera singer in new film Falling for Figaro 'terrified her'

Australian fan favourite Danielle Macdonald plays an aspiring opera singer in her new film, Falling for Figaro. And the role terrified her, says the 31-year-old Dumplin' star. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Friday, the actor - dubbed 'the new Rebel Wilson' - confessed the reason, saying: 'I'm just not musical'.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'They should have roped it off': Ainsley Harriott reveals he's considering legal action after he saved his sister from drowning in a water feature at the Chelsea Flower Show

Ainsley Harriott has revealed his family is considering legal action after he saved his sister from drowning when she fell into a water feature at the Chelsea Flower Show. The chef, 65, insisted the area 'should have been roped off' and noted Health and Safety at the event 'wasn't particularly great.'
HOME & GARDEN
