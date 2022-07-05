ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for July 5, 2022

By Nina Ajemian
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. John Charles Butters Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. John served in the US Air Force as Military Police...

Staten Island obituaries for July 7, 2022: Founder of Tommy’s Tavern + Tap remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SiLive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Legendary restaurateur, Thomas J. Bonfiglio, died July 1 at the age of 62. Founder of Tommy’s Tavern + Tap in Sea Bright, and then opening the restaurant in several locations, including Staten Island. He also founded another restaurant concept, Tio Taco + Tequila. He ran the Triple T Hospitality Group, a restaurant company. He was a true businessman who loved to study and read about the craft. He was a loving husband and devoted family man who wanted to be with his family daily. He loved music, dinner with family, and taking walks on the beach with his wife of 31 years. He was an adoring husband, dedicated father, and father-in-law of four. More on Thomas Bonfiglio can be found here.
