A Queens man over 30 years into a 50 year sentence for two arsons in Queens he says he never committed will come before a Queens judge Monday for a re-sentencing hearing. Robert Webster, who was convicted on two counts of arson in 1988, will appear before Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone on Monday to get a decision on a motion to reduce his sentence to 30 years, down 20 years from the half-century sentence imposed on him as a teenager.

QUEENS, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO