Mercer County BOE has 3 new members sworn in

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – On the morning of July 5, 2022, three board members were sworn in to serve as members of the Mercer County Board of Education.

Judge Mark Wills performed the swearing in ceremony for the two incumbents, Greg Prudich and Jacinda Santon Smith and the newly elected, Mark Godfrey.

Also on the agenda was the election of board president and vice president. Greg Prudich was named Board President, and Jacinda Santon Smith will continue as Board Vice President.

Mercer County Board of Education meetings are held the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at MCTEC’s Seminar Center. The meetings are held at 6:30 p.m.

WVNS

WVNS

