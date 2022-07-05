ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Man arrested for fatal DUI crash in Orange

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022,...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 6

America... F Yeah
3d ago

Good thing this is in OC he will stay behind bars. in LA he would already be released

Reply(1)
10
Judy Young
3d ago

all DUI DRIVERS SHOULD HAVEto serve time in jail and haveto write 10 million times:I WILL NEVER DRIVE AFTERDRINKING AGAIN.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man charged for suspected DUI crash that left one dead

A 34-year-old man was charged today with murder for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another. Austin George Jackson of Whitewater was also charged with driving under the influence causing great bodily injury. The charges include enhancements such as engaging in violent conduct and having a concurrent sentence on other crimes.
L.A. Weekly

Man Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Accident on Tustin Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

Man Critically Injured in Auto Collision on 91 Freeway. The incident happened around 12:55 a.m., on Tustin Avenue and the 91 Freeway. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man. Upon impact, the driver immediately fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 2 at about 10:07 p.m., deputies from the Highland Station, and medical personnel from CalFire and American Medical Response, went to the area of Baseline Street and McKinley Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a 56-year-old man unresponsive and lying in the middle of Baseline. The victim suffered critical injuries and was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Murder#Orange Police Officers#Kia Soul
HeySoCal

Felon convicted of shooting at father and son in Santa Ana

A 36-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting at a father and son in an unprovoked gang challenge in Santa Ana. John Salgado was convicted of two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and single counts each of carrying a loaded firearm in public, shooting at a vehicle, and a prohibited person owning ammunition and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies.
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested after loaded guns are found inside his vehicle

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested after a deputy who was conducting a traffic stop in San Bernardino found loaded guns inside a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 3 at about 3:29 a.m., Deputy A. Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted the traffic...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Riverside Freeway Crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Riverside. The crash occurred at around 4:50 a.m. west of Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the identity of the fatally injured person was not immediately available. All eastbound freeway...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Demetrius Powell Dead after Fiery Truck Crash on 15 Freeway [Corona, CA]

Semi-Truck Collision on Temescal Canyon Road Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the incident around 2:40 a.m. at the Southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on-ramp. Upon arrival, Riverside County Fire crews discovered a big rig that collided with another vehicle, for reasons unknown. As a result...
CORONA, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

Investigators: ‘7-year-old girl fell from window leading to death’

Investigators are saying they believe the child killed on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass over the weekend fell out of a moving-car window, leading to her death. In a news release distributed on Wednesday morning, officials reiterated many of the details they had reported earlier in the week regarding the investigation, but added the age of the child — a 7-year-old girl — and some details on how they believe she exited the vehicle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 7-Year-Old Falls Out Of Moving Vehicle

A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy