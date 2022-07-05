Man arrested for fatal DUI crash in Orange
Tyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022,...newsantaana.com
Tyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022,...newsantaana.com
Good thing this is in OC he will stay behind bars. in LA he would already be released
all DUI DRIVERS SHOULD HAVEto serve time in jail and haveto write 10 million times:I WILL NEVER DRIVE AFTERDRINKING AGAIN.
Comments / 6