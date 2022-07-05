ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago

By Suburban Family
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
 3 days ago

Stepping into LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago is like you've just jumped into the biggest box of...

chicagosuburbanfamily.com

blockclubchicago.org

Taste Of Chicago, Summer Fests Slashing Fees, Offering Incentives To Lure Restaurants Struggling With Staff Shortages

CITYWIDE — Chicago's summer festivals are seeing fewer restaurants signing up as vendors as staff shortages continue to ravage the hospitality industry. In an effort to attract more vendors, Taste of Chicago, the city's most recognized and largest food festival, slashed fees, ended its longtime ticketing system and is offering stipends to participate in mini-fests to the neighborhoods. At Taste of Randolph, a West Loop street fest, organizers even helped vendors find staff to work the fest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Weekend+ for 7/7 to 7/13

Thursday 7/7 to Wednesday 7/13. FOR THIS WEEK: Best Day Trips | Waterparks & Pools | Fairs & Festivals | Fitness / Race Events | Chicagoland Events | Plus, links to … Back to School…and More, On Stage, Golf Links & Tips, Dining. Now available: Suburban Family's JULY...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

A new Northwestern Medicine location is opening in Bronzeville

Dr. Kimbra Bell, Internal Medicine Physician with Northwestern Medical Group and Chris Harris, Senior Pastor of the Bright Star Church discuss Northwestern Medicine's expansion in Bronzeville. Dr. Kimbra Bell announces Northwestern Medical Group's plan to expand to Chicago's south side Bronzeville neighborhood, where they are opening up a 120,000-square-foot...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago's positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago's positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city's coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
stormlakeradio.com

Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

A Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. "My dad took us (he and his sister) to this (Foot) Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Overrated Chicago summer activities, according to Pat Tomasulo

WGN Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo shares his list of the most overrated summer activities to do in Chicago. Love the Morning News? We love you too. Sign up for the WGN Morning Newsletter. Get the latest and greatest stories and headlines from the WGN Morning News delivered right to your inbox every day.
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Bonchon Adding Three New Chicagoland Locations

Bonchon, the fast-growing restaurant chain known for its signature Korean double-fried chicken, is opening new locations in Aurora, Tinley Park, and Skokie. The exact opening dates of these locations are unknown, but these upcoming sites will be the sixth, seventh, and eighth locations in Chicagoland. First, in Aurora, Bonchon will move into Pacifica Square at 4302 E. New York Street, Unit 118, across from the Fox Valley Mall. Next, in Tinley Park, the company will move to 18305 S. Lagrange Road, Unit B, sharing a building with Jumbo Crab. Finally, Bonchon will be moving to Skokie at 5237 West Touhy Avenue, Unit 7.
SKOKIE, IL
wjol.com

Chicago's Gain is Joliet's Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

With new Subway menu, chain offering free subs next week

CHICAGO -- Subway is giving away free sandwiches next week. For the first time in 60 years, the chain is launching a new menu, CNN reported. The main appeal of the sandwich chain is that people can make their own custom sandwiches. Yet the seemingly limitless combinations slowed down the speed of the lines at its restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL

