LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago

Bonchon, the fast-growing restaurant chain known for its signature Korean double-fried chicken, is opening new locations in Aurora, Tinley Park, and Skokie. The exact opening dates of these locations are unknown, but these upcoming sites will be the sixth, seventh, and eighth locations in Chicagoland. First, in Aurora, Bonchon will move into Pacifica Square at 4302 E. New York Street, Unit 118, across from the Fox Valley Mall. Next, in Tinley Park, the company will move to 18305 S. Lagrange Road, Unit B, sharing a building with Jumbo Crab. Finally, Bonchon will be moving to Skokie at 5237 West Touhy Avenue, Unit 7.
