If you’re in the market for new audio equipment, now’s the time to start thinking about the year’s best Prime Day speaker deals. Amazon’s annual shopping event, which will run from July 12 to July 13, will bring a massive wave of discounts next week, not just on speakers but for everything else that you’ll need to upgrade your daily music listening experience. In fact you can already get shopping if you need new speakers right now, as some solid Prime Day deals are dropping early. The best bargains will land on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ve smoked out a few worthy offers available today, along with some other things you should know to get you ready to shop.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO