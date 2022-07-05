ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 fireworks-related injuries reported at Wichita hospitals

By Wil Day
 3 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nineteen people were injured by fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday in the Wichita area.

Ascension Via Christi reports that five adults and four children have been treated at the burn center. Just one of the children needed to be admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Wesley Medical Center reports they treated 10 people over the holiday weekend, with only one patient needing to be admitted for further treatment.

Last year in Kansas, at least 210 firework-related injuries resulted in an emergency department visit, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

