Colorado gas is still above national average

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago
A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.80.

In our state, the average remains higher at $4.89.

AAA said there has been a lower demand at the pump over the last two weeks but that could change with the arrival of the summer driving season.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.”

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel

Current Avg.$4.892$5.228$5.533$5.486

Yesterday Avg.$4.895$5.234$5.535$5.494

Week Ago Avg.$4.902$5.240$5.538$5.522

Month Ago Avg.$4.608$4.919$5.218$5.394

Year Ago Avg.$3.455$3.774$4.067$3.406

7/05/22, AAA

If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Sam’s Club at 1850 E Woodmen: $4.74
  2. Murphy Express at 15931 Jackson Creek Pkwy: $4.75
  3. North Circle Gas Stop at 1233 N Circle Dr.: $4.76
  4. Circle K at 1190 W Baptist Rd: $4.77
  5. Sinclair & 7-Eleven at 1901 N Academy Blvd: $4.78
  6. AAFES at Chiles Ave: $4.79
  7. Safeway at 7505 E Woodmen Rd: $4.79
  8. Diamond Shamrock at 11769 US-24: $4.79
  9. Conoco & 7-Eleven: $4.79
  10. Loaf ‘N Jug at 710 Copper Center Pkwy: $4.81

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.07.

