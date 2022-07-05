ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Four fans injured by gunfire at Oakland A's RingCentral Coliseum during postgame fireworks show

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour fans attending the Oakland A's home victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night were struck by bullet fragments but were not seriously injured during a post-game Fourth of July fireworks show. The club and the Oakland Police Department released a joint statement about the incident...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
UPI News

Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting

July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said. Detroit Police Chief James White identified the slain officer to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#The Oakland A#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Oakland A S Security
Newsweek

Cops Fire 59 Rounds at Man Who Pointed Empty BB Gun at Them

Authorities in Florida say a suspected carjacker brandished an unloaded BB gun before law enforcement opened fire, fatally shooting the man. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter provided new information during a Wednesday press conference on the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Robert Hubbard. Authorities had previously said Hubbard pointed a handgun at sheriff's deputies. While authorities have disclosed Hubbard was armed with an unloaded, non-lethal weapon, Slaughter said law enforcement were left with no choice.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Teenagers use traffic cone to beat 72-year-old man to death

The Philadelphia Police Department released footage Friday that showed a large group of teenagers using a traffic cone to beat a 72-year-old man to death. James Lambert died after he was ambushed and savagely beaten with a traffic cone at about 2:38 a.m. June 24, police said. "The teens struck...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS DFW

Texas teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at Amazon warehouse

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Rodolfo Aceves, 19, was arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the Amazon warehouse in San Antonio where he worked. Aceves was taken into custody on June 27, according to a press release from the police. He faces a charge of terroristic threat causing fear, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.Investigators said several of his co-workers told them he was planning on shooting up the delivery station in the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way. Detectives were notified and said they acquired credible information to believe Aceves' comments were a legitimate threat."This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of 'see something, say something.' If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome." Additional information to support the threat was developed during the investigation by homicide detectives and they got an arrest warrant. After Aceves was arrested, detectives said they seized an AR-15 from where he was found. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy