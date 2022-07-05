Four fans injured by gunfire at Oakland A's RingCentral Coliseum during postgame fireworks show
Four fans attending the Oakland A's home victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night were struck by bullet fragments but were not seriously injured during a post-game Fourth of July fireworks show. The club and the Oakland Police Department released a joint statement about the incident...
The parents of Highland Park Fourth of July shooting suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo III had a long list of encounters with law enforcement — involving many domestic disputes, bizarre complaints and allegations of other men pursuing the mother romantically, Illinois police records show. Before their son was accused of...
An Illinois mother was livestreaming the Highland Park July 4 parade when gunfire erupted, prompting mass panic as paradegoers scattered. Witness Gina Troiani, whose son was scheduled to walk in the parade with his daycare class, described the shooting Tuesday on "America's Newsroom," detailing the moment she knew it was time to flee for safety.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting. A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting. At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
Hours after a gunman opened fire on a suburban Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people and wounding two dozen, police detained 21-year-old Robert Crimo III. Crimo, who is known as Bobby, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say the gunman shot...
July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said. Detroit Police Chief James White identified the slain officer to...
THREE people are found dead inside a home in what police believe to be a murder-suicide. The gruesome scene unfolded at a home in central Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Monday morning. Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family that a man from Tucson came to a home and...
Authorities in Florida say a suspected carjacker brandished an unloaded BB gun before law enforcement opened fire, fatally shooting the man. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter provided new information during a Wednesday press conference on the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Robert Hubbard. Authorities had previously said Hubbard pointed a handgun at sheriff's deputies. While authorities have disclosed Hubbard was armed with an unloaded, non-lethal weapon, Slaughter said law enforcement were left with no choice.
The Philadelphia Police Department released footage Friday that showed a large group of teenagers using a traffic cone to beat a 72-year-old man to death. James Lambert died after he was ambushed and savagely beaten with a traffic cone at about 2:38 a.m. June 24, police said. "The teens struck...
An 8-year-old boy who was attending the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his parents and twin brother was shot and is now paralyzed from the waist down, family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi told CNN on Thursday.
A painted gunman with a smiley face is on the house of the suspected Highland Park shooter's mom. The New York Post reported that the suspected gunman painted it, though it's unclear when. The gunman was charged with the murders of the seven people who were killed on Monday. The...
CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - An 8-year-old boy suffered a severed spinal cord from a gunshot wound to his chest in the July Fourth attack on a Chicago-area parade that left seven dead, a family spokesman said on Thursday, with his twin brother and mother also wounded.
HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Rodolfo Aceves, 19, was arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the Amazon warehouse in San Antonio where he worked. Aceves was taken into custody on June 27, according to a press release from the police. He faces a charge of terroristic threat causing fear, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.Investigators said several of his co-workers told them he was planning on shooting up the delivery station in the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way. Detectives were notified and said they acquired credible information to believe Aceves' comments were a legitimate threat."This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of 'see something, say something.' If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome." Additional information to support the threat was developed during the investigation by homicide detectives and they got an arrest warrant. After Aceves was arrested, detectives said they seized an AR-15 from where he was found.
