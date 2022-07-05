Four fans injured by gunfire at Oakland A's RingCentral Coliseum during postgame fireworks show

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Rodolfo Aceves, 19, was arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the Amazon warehouse in San Antonio where he worked. Aceves was taken into custody on June 27, according to a press release from the police. He faces a charge of terroristic threat causing fear, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.Investigators said several of his co-workers told them he was planning on shooting up the delivery station in the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way. Detectives were notified and said they acquired credible information to believe Aceves' comments were a legitimate threat."This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of 'see something, say something.' If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome." Additional information to support the threat was developed during the investigation by homicide detectives and they got an arrest warrant. After Aceves was arrested, detectives said they seized an AR-15 from where he was found.

3 DAYS AGO