MLS Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 Soccer Season Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Americans are (finally) coming around to soccer. The world’s most popular sport recently climbed to the fourth most popular in the U.S. (surpassing hockey) and remains even more popular among young people. And the MLS — the U.S. and Canada’s soccer league — is also seeing quickly-growing viewership.

But, whether you’re a longtime fan or you’re just getting into soccer, figuring out how to watch MLS (Major League Soccer) online can be trickier than a Ronaldo chop. To help, we’ve compiled a complete guide on how to stream MLS online in 2022, plus how to watch MLS games on TV.

How to Watch MLS on TV

Major League Soccer games are broadcast across several national channels including FOX Sports (FS1 and FOX), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, TUDN, Univision, and UniMas. However, some games are only shown on local channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX).

If you want to watch MLS on TV, you have two options: The first is to get a cable package with all the above channels, as well as local channel access. The second (and much cheaper) option is to get a digital antenna, which will let you watch local channels for free, although you won’t get nationally-broadcast games.

Don’t have cable? You’re actually better off: streaming services now offer both national live TV channels and local channels, letting you watch all MLS games online without cable.

How to Watch MLS Online Without Cable

Below are some of the best streaming services that let you watch MLS games online. All options are available on streaming devices, meaning you can stream MLS games on your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, laptop, phone, or smart TV.

Tip: Use this official MLS TV and streaming schedule to see which channel or streaming service will broadcast each game.

1. Stream MLS on ESPN+

This year, ESPN+ will be live-streaming almost every out-of-market MLS Game via MLS Live. Best of all? ESPN+ only costs $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year), and also gets you access to other live sports including UFC, NHL, and MLB.

Get ESPN+ to watch major league soccer online, then have it to stream a ton of other events too.

2. Stream MLS on fuboTV

The best place to watch soccer online, fuboTV delivers hundreds of channels, including FOX, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. The streaming service also has local channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX) in most markets. Overall, fuboTV offers the most opportunities to watch MLS online.

After a seven-day free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 per month, and also includes 1000 hours of DVR storage if you can’t tune into an MLS game live.

3. Stream MLS on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service to use for MLS games is DirecTV Stream. With FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, and Univision — as well as local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX broadcasts — all included, you’ll be able to watch MLS online throughout the season. You can also get ESPN Deportes, TUDN, and UniMas as add-ons.

DirecTV Stream has a regular price tag of $69.99 per month, but right now new customers can get $15 off their first two months. This brings the price down to $54.99 a month for the first two months, after a five-day free trial.

4. Stream MLS on Sling

If you’re looking to watch MLS online without paying too much, consider Sling. With the Sling Blue + Orange package, you get live access to ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 to watch nationally-broadcast MLS games. Sling also has NBC and FOX local broadcasts, although only in a select few markets (check Sling.com to see if your area has coverage).

Sling Blue + Orange normally costs $50 a month, but right now you can get $10 off your first bill. This brings the price down to just $40 for a month of live TV streaming.

How to Watch MLS Online for Free

Looking to watch MLS online for free? You’ve got a couple of options in the form of the fuboTV seven-day free trial and the DirecTV Stream five-day free trial. Both of these free trials will let you stream MLS for free online, for a limited time, making them a great way to watch a few important games without paying.

MLS 2022 Season Schedule, Playoffs

The 2022 MLS season started back in February and runs until October 9. After that is the MLS Playoffs, which conclude on November 5 with the MLS Cup Final (16 days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup).

For a complete list of 2022 MLS games and broadcasters, check out the MLS TV and streaming schedule here.

