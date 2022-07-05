ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Podcast: Will Hawks trade DeBrincat ahead of NHL Draft?

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on whether Alex DeBrincat will...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To Blockbuster Blackhawks, Senators Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators agreed to a massive trade on Thursday afternoon. Chicago sent star forward Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa in exchange for the No. 7 and No. 39 overall picks in this year's draft, plus a third-rounder in 2024. This move wasn't well-received by Blackhawks fans and...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Yzerman Seems Ready to Make Blockbuster Move

Things around the Detroit Red Wings might seem quiet at the moment with the offseason ready to kick into high gear in short order. But don’t think for a second GM Steve Yzerman isn’t up to something. Just look back to last season. Who saw the Anthony Mantha...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Alex Debrincat
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS WILL NOT QUALIFY RESTRICTED FREE-AGENT DYLAN STROME

Per semi-retired TSN Insider Bob McKenzie, the Chicago Blackhawks will not tender a qualifying offer to RFA Dylan Strome. Strome, the 2015 3rd overall draft pick, took some time to find his groove in the NHL but has developed a strong scoring touch over his past four seasons, posting 154 points in his last 225 games (.68 points/game). And if you consider his 2020-21 campaign (17 points in 40 games) an outlier, his averages are even better.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

White Sox star Yoan Moncada (foot) leaves game

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada left Wednesday’s home game against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning with a right foot contusion. Moncada, who appeared to foul a pitch off his foot in the fifth inning, went out for the sixth but was replaced by Josh Harrison an inning later.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft
NBC Sports

Duncan Keith retirement adds Oilers cap space, Blackhawks penalty

Multiple reporters (first Pierre LeBrun) indicate that Duncan Keith will announce his retirement from the NHL. This is, of course, huge news for the player and his fans. It’s also noteworthy from a salary cap standpoint, as it opens up room for the Edmonton Oilers while the Chicago Blackhawks face a recapture penalty.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Dylan Strome not expected to receive qualifying offer from Blackhawks

Strome is expected to test the free-agent market on July 13. As McKenzie stated, the move doesn't come as a surprise given the Blackhawks' position this offseason. The Blackhawks finished 28-42-12 last season, seventh in the Western Conference's Central Division. Only the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadians finished with a worse record than the Blackhawks in the NHL last season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

2022 NHL Draft tracker: Every first-round pick, trade and move

The 2022 NHL Draft began on Thursday, July 7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Here are the full results of the first round. The 2022 NHL Draft officially kicked off on Thursday, July 7, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This event will start...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

The Jose Abreu Dilemma

Editor's Note: "The Jose Abreu Dilemma for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Knicks sign center Jericho Sims to 3-year deal

The New York Knicks agreed to a three-year NBA deal with center Jericho Sims, The Athletic reported Thursday. Sims, 23, averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 41 games (five starts) as a rookie last season. The third-to-last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (58th overall), Sims shot...
NBA
NHL

Jets select Fabian Wagner 175th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of centre Fabian Wagner 175th overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Wagner, 18, compiled 38 points (12G, 26A) in 43 games with Linköping HC J20 of J20 Nationall while capturing a gold medal with the club. The Nyköping, Sweden product also appeared in eight SHL games with Linköping HC.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Draft Four Players on Day Two of the 2022 NHL Draft

General manager Ron Hextall and the Penguins' scouting staff drafted four players on Day Two of the 2022 NHL Draft held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Following the Penguins' first round draft selection of Owen Pickering at 21st overall, the Penguins drafted Sergey Murashov (4th round, 118th overall), Zam Plante (fifth round, 150th overall), Nolan Collins (sixth round, 167th overall) and Luke Devlin (sixth round, 182nd overall).
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Meet the Penguins' 2022 NHL Draft Class

Variety is the spice of life, and also when it comes to Pittsburgh's 2022 NHL Draft Class. The Penguins welcomed five new prospects to the organization on Thursday and Friday at the Bell Centre in Montreal, starting with defenseman Owen Pickering in the first round. On Day 2, they added...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy