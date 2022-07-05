Podcast: Will Hawks trade DeBrincat ahead of NHL Draft?

Per semi-retired TSN Insider Bob McKenzie, the Chicago Blackhawks will not tender a qualifying offer to RFA Dylan Strome. Strome, the 2015 3rd overall draft pick, took some time to find his groove in the NHL but has developed a strong scoring touch over his past four seasons, posting 154 points in his last 225 games (.68 points/game). And if you consider his 2020-21 campaign (17 points in 40 games) an outlier, his averages are even better.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO