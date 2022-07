Police have arrested two teens in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Raleigh gas station Tuesday, one of three fatal shootings in the city that day. Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in the death of 33-year-old Hurebaves Ransom Williams..

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO