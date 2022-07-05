Teen Art and Music Festival in Norwalk on July 23

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has been the backdrop of many Christmas movies and Netflix films, so a film about a psychological analysis of an isolated war veteran in the middle of the pandemic may not be the first idea to come to mind when thinking on movies filmed in the state. However, that premise is sweeping film festivals across the country and earning accolades along the way.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO