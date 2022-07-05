Teen Art and Music Festival in Norwalk on July 23

MILFORD — Downtown will be coming alive with the sounds of movies. The Downtown Milford Business Association is once again hosting its family summer movie night series with a film every Wednesday through the end of the month. The films start at 8 p.m. at the Fowler Field pavilion.
A packed College Street Music Hall on Thursday night was treated to a three-act evening of deeply soulful music that encompassed New Haven music heroes Phat Astronaut and culminated in the now-seminal Philadephia hip hop act the Roots. The night started with a set from DJ Buck of Hartford’s own...
Fans of the NBC singing competition show "The Voice" have the chance to see Newtown natives from Team Ariana (Grande), Jim and Sasha Allen at Hartford Yard Goats pre-game at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford Thursday, July 14. The father-son duo are performing for the second Pride Night the stadium...
(WTNH) – A woman from Waterbury is dancing through her workday at construction sites and creating smiles among drivers across the state. Driving through a construction zone can be stressful. Dolly Torres, known as “Dancing Dolly,” makes it better by turning it into a “fun zone.” With her dance moves and contagious smile, drivers instantly […]
This summer, check out one (or more!) of these outdoor movie nights planned throughout Fairfield County. Some events will have refreshments available for sale, but many encourage you to bring along your own picnic. Bring snacks and drinks, a blanket or chairs, and have a fun evening with your family!
The Village Stamford will host its first outdoor workout on the waterfront. The fun Obe pop-up class will take place Saturday, July 9 at 10:30am!. WHAT: An IRL Dance + Sculpt mashup class led by obé instructor, Spencer J., plus swag from obé and The Village. WHERE: The...
BRIDGEPORT — Sunday will be a return of sorts for Daniel Colon, a freestyle singer who goes by the name Diddle D and is performing at the upcoming Puerto Rican Day Parade. “I did a show a couple of years ago back home but this really feels more like a homecoming to me. This is a dream for me,” Colon said.
When was the last time you went to the movies? It's probably been a while. If you are ready to head back to theatres to see some of this summer's blockbusters the folks at AMC Theatres are ready to welcome you back with a great deal. Before the pandemic, AMC...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has been the backdrop of many Christmas movies and Netflix films, so a film about a psychological analysis of an isolated war veteran in the middle of the pandemic may not be the first idea to come to mind when thinking on movies filmed in the state. However, that premise is sweeping film festivals across the country and earning accolades along the way.
* I can live in an owned single family home, owned condos considered. * I want to live with dog savvy kids over age 15. * Currently I need to be the only dog so I can focus on training; I may be able to live with other dogs in the future.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A new woman and Black-owned vegan Arsenal pub officially opened in New Haven to provide healthier food options to the community. It's called The Cannon. According to a news release from New Haven, The Cannon gets its name from the English soccer team, Arsenal, and is the home pub for local Arsenal fans, the New Haven Gooners.
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old American Pitbull Terrier Mix named Suede. Suede, whose name comes from his smooth, velvety, fawn-colored coat, loves the company of both humans and other dogs. While he likes to be active scenting and exploring, making an ideal hiking partner, he also would love to chill and watch TV with his owners.
Single ("per show") tickets are now on sale for ACT of Connecticut’s 2022-2023 productions!. Purchase individual tickets or a Season Package (and save) HERE. The season will mark the theater’s fifth season and will include the Golden-Age classic comedy GUYS AND DOLLS, the smash-hit jukebox musical ROCK OF AGES, and the breathtaking Tony Award-winning THE SECRET GARDEN!
New Storytime for Preschoolers, History Camp and Free Admission at Bush-Holley House and Permanent Collections Gallery. Greenwich Historical Society offers families a variety of activities to keep children inspired and entertained this summer, with a focus on Discovering Greenwich through fun and engaging programs. Summer Storytime for Preschoolers. Beginning Wednesday,...
Picture perfect expanded country cape on 2.09 level acres with inground heated gunite pool, expansive deck, and three-season porch in top Redding Center location. Pride of ownership abounds in this immaculate home with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant natural light. The dramatic beamed/vaulted family room offers brick fireplace, skylights, ceiling fan, French doors to the deck, and is wide open to the sunny breakfast area. The newly remodeled kitchen features bright white cabinetry with contrasting dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and designer subway tile backsplash.
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $20,320 from Connecticut Humanities to support LMMM’s participation in the CT Summer at the Museum initiative. The program invites Connecticut children ages 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult to visit participating museums free...
No – we are not shutting down. (Got your attention though, didn’t we?) On Monday, July 25th NancyOnNorwalk will host our second annual sunset cruise of the Norwalk Islands for our readers and supporters. We had so much fun last year, we thought we’d do this again!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As summer heats up, so do the deals. News 8 has consumers covered on all the low prices at movie theaters, restaurants, and summer fun. Movie fans can partake in $5 Discount Tuesdays at AMC Theaters. Tickets are just $5 plus tax for all members of the AMC Stubs Program. Joining the program is free and allows moviegoers to accumulate points when making ticket and concessions purchases. The deal runs now through the end of October.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Summer is in full swing, with a variety of festivals taking over Connecticut this weekend. Here are just some of the events happening across the state over the next few days. Sailfest is back for a three-day festival. Find amusement rides, entertainment, a tall ship, and...
