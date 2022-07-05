ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Rescue League to hold free adoptions July 8 to July 10

Cover picture for the articleThe Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Cumru Township, will hold free adoption Friday through Sunday. The adoption fees are being covered by Reading and Northern Railroad in honor of ARL’s 70th anniversary. The ARL will...

bctv.org

Reading & Northern Railroad to Host Free Adoption Weekend at ARL

The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, July 8th – Sunday, July 10th, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. “Reading and Northern has become one of the ARL’s cornerstone partnerships for lifesaving at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County,” said ARL’s Chief Development Officer, Ashley Mikulsky. “Their generosity and commitment to the cause is not only a company wide effort, but a true testament to the power and impact that can through collaboration!”
READING, PA
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lebtown.com

Police shoot rescue dog in Lebanon yard; now, the dog’s owner wants to know why

Jacklyn Shughart wants to understand why a Lebanon city police officer shot and killed her 15-month-old dog. The Lebanon woman said she isn’t trying to “bash the cops” and realizes she might not know the full story yet, but she knows that her 1-year-old pup Gunner – who had escaped from her yard earlier Wednesday morning – was restrained and wagging his tail when an officer drew his sidearm and fatally shot the dog in the head.
LEBANON, PA
Times News

12th Annual Rockin’ Rescue set for three-day run

A three-day event to raise funds for abused and neglected animals is on tap in Weissport. The 12th Annual Rockin Rescue event will be held Friday through Sunday in the borough park. It kicks off from 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m....
WEISSPORT, PA
bctv.org

Reading Pride Celebration Announces Pre-Pride Week Events

Department of Health: Heart Disease Leading Cause of Death for Women in U.S. Reading Pride Celebration will be hosting a series of pre-Pride events as a prelude to the Reading Pride Festival to be held Sunday, July 17 at Jim Dietrich Park. The events, in collaboration with the Gables at...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Cops fatally shoot dog that had been reported missing, say it was aggressive

Lebanon police officers Tased then shot and killed a dog that got loose from his city backyard this week because they were worried the dog would attack them, authorities said. “Gunner,” a German Shepherd, Labrador and Husky mix, was reported missing Wednesday morning after someone opened his owner’s backyard gate and let him loose, his owner told Find Toby, a nonprofit organization on Facebook that reunites lost pets.
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Morning fire reported at home in Shillington

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A two-alarm fire just after 5 a.m. at a home in the first block of New Holland Avenue. Officials said two people and a cat occupied the structure, but no injuries were reported. Shillington Fire Department was called to reports of smoke showing from the home, but...
SHILLINGTON, PA
KDKA News Radio

PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers free programs

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free summer movie series for adults each Thursday in July and August at 6 PM at the Library. The theme of the series is “Movies You Might Have Missed” showcasing films that were released in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic. Call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org to find out what movies are being shown and for further information. Light refreshments served. These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

