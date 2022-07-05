ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees News: Alex Rodriguez concerned about Aaron Judge’s chances of staying in Bronx

By Alexander Wilson
 3 days ago
The New York Yankees are facing an uphill battle to extend star slugger Aaron Judge, especially after failing to offer him a reasonable deal before the 2022 season began. General manager Brian Cashman presented Judge’s representatives with a seven-year contract that would’ve paid him $30.5 million per...

