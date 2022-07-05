ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Writer Working on Next Mass Effect

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, it was recently revealed that Mary DeMarle, previously at developer Eidos-Montreal, had joined BioWare. DeMarle hopping over to BioWare, which is known for its narratives, is big news considering she had been Senior Narrative Director on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and was lead writer and...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Date Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but the release date for God of War Ragnarok has finally been revealed. Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 God of War reboot is poised to arrive later this year on November 9, 2022, and will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And while this launch date is the sole thing that many fans have eagerly been waiting for, some other new details associated with the game's physical release have also been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Had to Warn Sony About Spider-Man Spinoff Movies

While Marvel Studios is hard at work continuing to build out the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony's actively trying to replicate the success with its own Universe of Spider-Man Characters. Though the franchises are developed and produced by competing studios, they work together regarding the rights to Spider-Man, allowing the character to swing between the worlds as they see fit.
MOVIES
ComicBook

NASA Teases First Webb Space Telescope Images

In less than a week, NASA will release the first full-resolution images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a defining moment for many at the agency. The organization took to a blog post Wednesday to tease the upcoming release, sharing a snippet of an incomplete picture that space-bound instrument captured early in its alignment process.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

New True Crime Hit Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has become something of a hub for true crime documentaries and docuseries as of late, with several titles becoming instant hits for the streamer. This week, it looks like the next in Netflix's long line of crime hits arrived. Girl in the Picture, a feature-length documentary, was just released on Netflix in the middle of the week. It wasted absolutely no time soaring to the top of the streamer's Top 10 Movies list, proving just how hungry subscribers are for that type of content.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie

Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the actor's highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Stranger Things streamer will help produce La Favorite, a French period drama starring Depp as King Louis XV, Bloomberg reports. Mon Roi and DNA filmmaker Maiwenn Le Besco will direct La Favorite for Why Not Productions, the French production company behind The Purge and the Mel Gibson-starring crime drama Blood Father. According to Bloomberg, Depp's La Favorite is expected to be released in 2023 in French theaters before streaming on Netflix France after 15 months. It's unclear if the movie will be available globally on Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Introducing First Gay Spider-Man

Marvel Comics has developed characters that have changed the landscape of popular culture, creating costumed heroes that have helped legions of viewers feel represented and seen. Many of those characters have come from the Spider-Man-related corner of the Marvel mythos, and it looks like that franchise is about to make history with a new LGBTQ+ Spider-Man. Marvel recently unveiled the details of Edge of Spider-Verse #5, the September issue of the upcoming larger crossover event The End of Spider-Verse. Edge of Spider-Verse has already made headlines for introducing new variations of Spider-Man — and in Issue #5, that will include Web-Weaver, who is being billed as the first gay Spider-Man.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reportedly Begins Filming

Skeleton Crew – the new Star Wars TV series that no one saw coming – is reportedly already in production. Skeleton Crew was first announced for Disney+ on Star Wars Day 2022 back in the spring; fans were shocked to learn that the series was even a thing; that Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts will be shaping it; and that Jude Law will be starring in it. The concept art from the series has been exciting for a lot of fans, as it shows four young characters from a galaxy far, far, away about to embark on some kind of Amblin-style space adventure.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Brings Yor's Deadly Double Life

Spy x Family has hit the ground floor running, with the animated adventures of the Forger Family resonating amongst anime fans around the world thanks to the hilarious antics that the master spy, deadly assassin, and rambunctious telepath share. With this newfound popularity, it's not surprising to see that the unlikely clan have received plenty of cosplay from fans, with a new take on Yor in particular perfectly capturing the aesthetic of her alter-ego known as the Thorn Princess.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Announces Wakanda, a Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel is putting the spotlight on the African nation of Wakanda in a new limited series this fall. Instead of focusing on Black Panther, the new Wakanda series will star several characters from the franchise, including Shuri and Killmonger. Wakanda spins out of John Ridley's run on Black Panther, which has turned T'Challa into an outlaw and no longer king of his homeland. Each issue of Wakanda will highlight a different fan-favorite character, with the first issue starring Shuri in a tale from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina. There will also be a "History of the Black Panther" backup story weaving through each issue from writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Reveals Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan with its next major movie, and one awesome cosplay has brought Gohan's new look in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to life! When Dragon Ball Super started to reveal new details about its latest feature film effort, one of the most exciting prospects about it was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo would be the main stars of the film this time around. Taking the leads as the only ones who could defend Earth while Goku and Vegeta are away, fans overseas have been responding well to the final project ever since it released earlier this Summer.
COMICS
ComicBook

Legend: A Dragon Ball Tale Is Officially the Franchise's Best Fan-Film Yet

Dragon Ball has been around for years now, and in that time, the franchise has amassed one of the most loyal fanbases in anime. Goku and Vegeta have become mascots for the industry as a whole, and it is hard to imagine how shonen would be without the two. Of course, that means Dragon Ball has earned tons of tributes in its time, but they all pale in comparison to a new one. After all, Legend: A Dragon Ball Tale has been released, and the fan film is just peak Dragon Ball goodness.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Division Resurgence Announced by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced yet another The Division video game. The Division Resurgence -- or, more technically, Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence -- is a new free-to-play third-person shooter RPG for mobile devices set within the world of The Division franchise. According to Ubisoft, it includes a new, canonical storyline and will release for iOS and Android devices, though an exact window for when that might happen has not been shared.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 System Software Update Available Now, Patch Notes Revealed

Sony has today pushed out a new system software update for PlayStation 5 consoles. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, the platform has received some routine patches to help improve various aspects of the next-gen hardware. And while some of these updates have been huge and others have been almost pointless, today's patch for the PS5 falls somewhere in the middle.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Release Date Revealed

After months of rumors and reports, Ubisoft has finally revealed the release date for Skull and Bones, its oft-delayed pirate-themed video game. More specifically, Skull and Bones is now scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on November 8th. The official announcement confirms the previously leaked release date for the title.
VIDEO GAMES

