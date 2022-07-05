Lancaster Named AD at Lincoln

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
