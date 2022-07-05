ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Lancaster Named AD at Lincoln

 3 days ago

Vincennes Lincoln High School has named Chris Lancaster as their new athletic director. Lancaster has...

Allen prepares for first fall camp as a Boilermaker

State champion, all-state quarterback, 2021 Indiana Mr. Football. Gibson Southern alum Brady Allen accomplished a lot in high high school career. However that's in the past, as the former Titan has fast forwarded to his future, as a Boilermaker.
FORT BRANCH, IN
North Lawrence Community Schools announce new Assistant Superintendent

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board announced the hiring of Assistant Superintendent Chris Tanner during a public meeting. NLCS Superintendent Dr. Ty Mungle is excited to have Chris join the NLCS family and knows that he will help the corporation and community grow. “I am pleased to...
BEDFORD, IN
Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO (WFIE) - The 2022 WNBA All-Star game is set to tip off this weekend in the Windy City, and it will feature Princeton, Ind. native and Las Vegas Aces standout Jackie Young. [READ MORE: Jackie Young named starter in 2022 WNBA All-Star Game]. Previously voted as one of the...
PRINCETON, IN
Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project. Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have […]
VINCENNES, IN
Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Huntingburg Merchants Association Half Pot

Huntingburg- A chance to win some cash for Christmas. The Huntingburg Merchants Association is hosting their first ever half pot. The drawing will take place the weekend before Christmas. Merchant members Andrea Tooley and Linda Gelhausen shared with WITZ’s Charlie Wayne Live at 7:05 on Friday morning some more details....
Plans announced to replace two Terre Haute bridges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Mt. Vernon Sixth Grader Killed From Firework Accident

Mt. Vernon is mourning the death of 11 year old Camrynn McMichael killed by a fireworks incident. Sunday night around 9:45 Posey County dispatch received a call regarding a child being seriously injured in the 900 block of North Canal street. He died on the way to the hospital. An...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Several Housing Projects in the Works for Daviess Co.

City and county officials are hard at work with developers to get more housing into the community. The Cypress Point development recently broke ground, which will bring 143 new market-rate apartments to Washington. Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads says there are several other projects also in the works…. The community has...
WASHINGTON, IN
Road Closure East of Vincennes Begins Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 50 in Knox County. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 12th, crews will begin work to replace two culverts along US 50 just east of Vincennes. Westbound traffic on US 50 will be restricted near Old US 50. Eastbound...
VINCENNES, IN
Obituary: Karen Elaine Pace

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
BEDFORD, IN
Greene Co. Fair Underway

Things are underway at the Greene County Fair. The fair is held at the fairgrounds between Switz City and Bloomfield on State Road 54. At 5:30 this evening, the Llama and Alpaca show will take place. The fair runs through next week.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Riding the Lightning in Spencer County

Story and photos by Don Steen. Electric vehicles, apart from golf carts perhaps, are still a relatively rare sight outside the metro areas of southern Indiana. A fair amount of commuters along U.S. 231 or Rockport’s city streets might have caught a glimpse of at least one all-electric passenger van, however, wearing its make and power source on its face. Lightning eMotors, an electric-vehicle manufacturer based in Colorado, rolled out two of its products for a demonstration at the Lincoln Commerce Center last Tuesday. Several representatives from local businesses and organizations, and a few mechanical enthusiasts, took the opportunity to get a look under the hood and behind the wheel of these vehicles.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Washington, Daviess officials work to combat housing shortage

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Bryant Niehoff looked over the findings of the Indiana Upland Housing Study a few years ago, one thing stuck out. “By 2030, the study shows there is a need for over 1,120 new housing units in Daviess county.” Over the past few years, the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation and the […]
WASHINGTON, IN
Daviess Co. Back-to-School Immunizations

The Daviess County Health Department will host a Back-to-School Immunization Event for incoming Kindergarten students through grade 12 on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Additional immunization clinics with extended hours for back-to-school immunizations will be available on August 1st, 2nd, & 3rd from 8:00 A.M. –...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Sue Jane Eisele

Sue Jane Eisele, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born February 23, 1954, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Wilbur Leland and Sarah Louise (Terrell) Eisele. Sue loved the outdoors, animals, and singing. She was a big Patsy Cline fan. Survivors...
MITCHELL, IN

