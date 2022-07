One of the reasons why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues to be one of the most successful franchises in pop culture is how it has always reinvented itself. Whether it’s through comics, television, film or video games, every new generation gets their own version of the Ninja Turtles. While not every iteration will leave a positive mark, it will be a gateway for anyone getting into the franchise and perhaps all its corners. That said, there are fans who will feel negated whenever the Turtles do get rebooted, such as the first generation that grew up reading the Kevin Eastman/Peter Laird comics published by Mirage Studios that started the whole thing.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO