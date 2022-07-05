Platteville considering fire department upgrades; $50,000

It's another entertaining night at this months Taste of Summer, tonight (7/7) from 5 to 9pm! Guests are invited to attend this after-hours event in the boatyard and plaza areas on the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium campus in the port of Dubuque. Live music, food trucks, and a beer & seltzer stand will have items for sale throughout the evening. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use; as there will be a limited number of picnic tables available. Taste of Summer is open to all ages and is free to attend. Both beverage sales and freewill donations go to support the River Museum’s conservation efforts to save endangered species. This months food vendors competing for the prize of “Best Vendor” are:

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO