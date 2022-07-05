Platteville considering fire department upgrades; $50,000

According to an official post from the City of Dubuque;. "The City of Dubuque Housing & Community Development Department will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program to all residents on Tuesday, July 12th. In addition to Housing Choice Vouchers, the City also has designated rental assistance vouchers available for non-elderly persons with disabilities and their families."
In a news release from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, The U.S. Department of Transportation announced five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law; which Grassley supported the passage of this critical infrastructure funding – funding that is now directly benefiting and improving communities across Iowa. This latest announcement will benefit Iowans in the Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, and Washington areas by funding airport improvement. The bipartisan infrastructure law contains $5 billion to provide regional airports with grant opportunities. In Iowa, five projects received funding under the infrastructure law:
The Dyersville city council approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the sports complex expansion coming to the Field of Dreams movie site. According to a report form the Telegraph Herald, council members in attendance approved the development agreement unanimously on Tuesday (7/5) with council member Jim Gibbs not present.
One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
After a few festive days with friends visiting the Tri-States, I was momentarily tempted to skip the remainder of the July 4th celebrations. However, the parade down historic Water Street in Shullsburg had an alluring pull. I've been overdue for a good old-fashioned smalltown Independence Day parade. Indeed, the charming southwestern Wisconsin town was prime to deliver a wholesome dose of Americana patriotism & hometown pride.
Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
As the July 4th holiday was winding down, I somehow mustered the energy to rally for Monday night's final fireworks and mini-street festival downtown and along the river in Galena. The Kiwanis Club of Galena hosts the fireworks and festival through fundraising and generous contributions, including the volunteer efforts of...
If you've ever considered adding a pet to your household, a great place to start is your local pet adoption center..like the Dubuque Regional Humane Society. And this month you can save on adoption fees with "Empty the Shelters", a nationwide effort to find homes for thousands of animals. Animal...
Starting and running a successful small business takes courage and requires resources, including mentoring, education, and capital. The City of Dubuque is partnering with the Fountain of Youth Program to get small business owners connected to necessary resources. Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors and Fountain of Youth Executive Director...
It's another entertaining night at this months Taste of Summer, tonight (7/7) from 5 to 9pm! Guests are invited to attend this after-hours event in the boatyard and plaza areas on the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium campus in the port of Dubuque. Live music, food trucks, and a beer & seltzer stand will have items for sale throughout the evening. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use; as there will be a limited number of picnic tables available. Taste of Summer is open to all ages and is free to attend. Both beverage sales and freewill donations go to support the River Museum’s conservation efforts to save endangered species. This months food vendors competing for the prize of “Best Vendor” are:
Reports from authorities in Dubuque said a foreign hacker stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a bank account belonging to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. Around $300,000 was taken through an unauthorized transaction made via MidWestOne Bank sometime from Friday to Monday, according to Dubuque police. Dubuque police are...
Celebrating Independence Day and the July 4th festivities have always been something I've enjoyed. As a kid, it was often a neighborhood cookout followed by a bike parade and softball game prior to piling into the back of a fruck to watch the fireworks. As a young adult, my work...
A Dubuque university is inviting a herd of goats onto its campus, but don't assume it's exclusively for petting purposes. To do so, Clarke University has partnered with Goats on the Go Dubuque and Cox Springs Farm of Peosta. Over the course of the summer, goats will be at Clarke University eating invasive plants and overgrowth around campus. It's part of Clarke's commitment to sustainable land management.
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is to receive over $30,000 in relief funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Dubuque institution is part of an extensive group working to care for endangered species. As well as rescued and confiscated wildlife at risk of extinction.
America's heartland has abundant culture, and I don't just mean agriculture. While the venues may not be as iconic as larger cities, Dubuque's performance spaces, such as the Grand Opera House and Five Flags theater, are pretty extraordinary for their size. For instance, constructed in 1910, the Five Flags theater...
The City of East Dubuque has issued an order to residents to boil their water for drinking, food preparation, dishwashing, and personal hygiene such as brushing teeth. A post on the City of East Dubuque Facebook page states that the order does not include Frentress Lake. At a minimum, East...
The Iowa State Patrol says three Dubuque teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident just before 1:30 am Friday. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old William Wodrich, and his 2 passengers 17-year-old Kennedy Elskamp and 17-year-old Chloe Lucas, all of Dubuque, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the...
According to a report from the Grant County Sheriffs office, a rural Glen Haven man was killed in a two vehicle crash, during which his toddler was in the car on Wednesday morning (6/29). The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says, 33-year-old Nathan Williams crossed the center line on Highway 61 south of Boscobel, driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, and collided with a Freightliner semi heading in the opposite direction. Williams did not appear to be wearing a seat belt. He and his son were taken to an area hospital. The toddler was examined. Williams was later pronounced dead. The Dubuque truck driver was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation. More details as it unfolds.
Like life insurance. lawyer, and seatbelts, a local fire department is something we hope we won't need...but it's nice to know it's there if we do. Whether it's a small town volunteer fire department or full blown full time fire department....it's nice to know our area firefighters have our back. And in this case, our hearts.
