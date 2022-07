“The clown is going,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s parliament after the fall of Boris Johnson. “He is one of the main ideologues of the war against Russia until the last Ukrainian. European leaders should think about where such a policy leads”.Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry in the Kremlin, declared “the moral of the story is: do not seek to destroy Russia: it cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth on it – and then choke on them.”Mr Johnson may regard these insults as badges of honour. He certainly will not...

POLITICS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO