Berkshire County, MA

State Police looking to identify burglary suspects in Berkshire County

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are asking for help identifying two suspects of a series of burglaries from vehicles parked at places such as trail heads, bike trails, and state parks in Berkshire County.

According to Massachusetts State Police, these burglaries are carried out in a way that leaves no damage. Once in the vehicles, the suspects steal credit cards to use at stores such as Walmart and Target.

Contact Trooper Johnson at the Cheshire Barracks at 413-743-4700 with any information. Police warn not to leave your wallets or credit cards unattended in your car.

