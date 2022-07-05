ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Stormy & hot pattern likely all week

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a pattern setting up in the region where waves of storm complexes are expected to ride into the Commonwealth from the northwest. The storms are orbiting around the northern edge of a ridge of high pressure to our southwest. This ridge is expected to stay fairly stationary over the...

www.wfxrtv.com

