UPDATE: POWER BEING RESTORED ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY

Storms that rolled through the area yesterday knocked power out to many in the areas of White and Center Townships, and knocked utility lines down elsewhere in the county. There were four calls for utility lines down reported by Indiana County 911 on Tuesday. The first was on Indian Springs Road at 11:10 in the morning when the first storm system came through. Eyewitnesses reported that lightning struck a utility pole near the PA CareerLink office on Indian Springs Road in White Township, knocking out power to the area and bringing lines down in the process. Penelec reported that over 400 of its customers were without power in White Township. Another 133 customers in Center township were affected along with 11 in Indiana Borough.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO