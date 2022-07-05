UPDATE: POWER BEING RESTORED ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY

Indiana Borough Police report an incident involving a 42-year-old Indiana woman following a traffic stop on Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop along the 600 block of South 4th St. in Indiana Borough around 1:30 a.m. for a summary traffic offense. The driver, Shatavia Sargent, refused to identify herself and provide information about her vehicle. She began screaming and yelling multiple times after being told to stop and was arrested for disorderly conduct but was later released after showing identification. Sargent was charged through Magesterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office for charges of violating duties at a stop sign, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, disorderly conduct, one borough code violation and four summary traffic offenses.
Comments / 0