Indiana County, PA

UPDATE: POWER BEING RESTORED ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

As of 2:15 this afternoon, the number of Penelec customers without power was reduced to 123 in Indiana County. White Township had 106 customers still without power, while seven were without power in Cherryhill Township. Less than five customers were without power in Clymer and Indiana Borough, as well as in...

www.wccsradio.com

wtae.com

Temporary bridge closure impacts Fayette County community

LAYTON, Pa. — A more than 120-year-old bridge in Fayette County is closed for repairs, as PennDOT officials hope to buy time before the bridge is completely replaced. Watch the report from Fayette County: Click the video player above. The Layton Bridge, which connects Layton to Perryopolis and Route...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Armanini to host license plate replacement event

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two free license replacement events are scheduled for Elk and Clearfield County and are to be hosted by State Representative Mike Armanini. Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is hosting two license replacement events in July. Elk County residents can attend Monday, July 18 at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STORMS KNOCK DOWN POWER LINES ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY

Storms that rolled through the area yesterday knocked power out to many in the areas of White and Center Townships, and knocked utility lines down elsewhere in the county. There were four calls for utility lines down reported by Indiana County 911 on Tuesday. The first was on Indian Springs Road at 11:10 in the morning when the first storm system came through. Eyewitnesses reported that lightning struck a utility pole near the PA CareerLink office on Indian Springs Road in White Township, knocking out power to the area and bringing lines down in the process. Penelec reported that over 400 of its customers were without power in White Township. Another 133 customers in Center township were affected along with 11 in Indiana Borough.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE AGRICULTURAL SECRETARY REMINDS RESIDENTS OF SPOTTED LANTERNFLY

State officials gathered in Washington County yesterday to discuss one of Pennsylvania’s most invasive pests and the quarantines surrounding it. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined members from the Penn State Cooperative Extension and Washington County to discuss the spotted Lanternfly and how to limit the detrimental effects it poses to areas across the state.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Missing man in Fayette County found safe

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man who had been reported missing in Fayette County on Thursday was found safe. State police confirmed he'd been located on their social media pages. The man was not harmed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DUI

Indiana Borough Police report an incident involving a 42-year-old Indiana woman following a traffic stop on Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop along the 600 block of South 4th St. in Indiana Borough around 1:30 a.m. for a summary traffic offense. The driver, Shatavia Sargent, refused to identify herself and provide information about her vehicle. She began screaming and yelling multiple times after being told to stop and was arrested for disorderly conduct but was later released after showing identification. Sargent was charged through Magesterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office for charges of violating duties at a stop sign, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, disorderly conduct, one borough code violation and four summary traffic offenses.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 8-10

Session Americana will play classics of American roots music, along with original songs, at the weekly SummerSounds concert, beginning 7 p.m. today at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. The Boston-based folk/rock collective comprises a rotating line-up of singers and multi-instrumentalists who promise a raucous live show. Group members have...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces More Than $2 Million in Funding to Support Business Growth in Allegheny and Cumberland Counties

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of two new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in Allegheny and Cumberland counties that will help create and retain 24 jobs. “The PIDA loans approved today will provide the support needed for these businesses to create...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
WTAJ

Clearfield County man sentenced to 70 months for drugs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Woodland man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted for his involvement in drug trafficking from Atlanta up to Central Pennsylvania. Joshua Quigley, 43, of Woodland, was part of a multi-county drug bust that saw 38 people being arrested for trafficking meth from Atlanta, Georgia, up […]
WOODLAND, PA
KDKA News Radio

PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

One dead after crashing into tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was killed Wednesday morning when his Ford F-150 went head-on into a tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County, state police report. The crash happened July 6 at around 5:33 a.m. when 49-year-old Eric Turner was driving east on William Penn Highway through Smithfield Township. For unknown reasons, Turner, in […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fight escalates into stabbing at Treasure Lake camp ground

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County. Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

LAURIE ANN NEAL, 65

Laurie Ann Neal, 65, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Laurie spent her childhood in Chicago and Pittsburgh. She met her husband Paul in Pittsburgh and they were married just shy of 48 years. Laurie started working in the banking field in Virginia and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Regional Heritage Festival kicks off Friday in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The sixth annual Regional Heritage Festival kicks off Friday with fun for the whole family. Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, the annual Regional Heritage Festival gets underway in downtown Northern Cambria with multiple performances, food, and activities for the kids. On Friday, a Cruise-In will take place […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces $49 Million for Pennsylvania’s Airports through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that three Pennsylvania airports – Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and Lehigh Valley International Airport – will receive a total of $49 million in funding in Airport Terminals Program funding, a new federal grant program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “Airports...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

