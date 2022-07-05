ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Experience Gilded Age-Level Dining with Stoneacre Picnics

By Dana Rae Laverty
rimonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” can now feel like a member of the fictional van Rhijn or Russell families thanks to a new offering from Stoneacre Picnics. The opulent gilded picnic spreads take place on the grounds of the Elms in Newport, where some of the series’ scenes were...

www.rimonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back

Many local restaurants are back from taking a quick (and much deserved) summer break. Hopefully the staff are well rested before launching into the epic two weeks that is Providence Restaurant Weeks. The seasonal dining event is taking place July 10–23 with thirty-eight participating restaurants offering specials for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, as well as other limited-time deals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Food & Drinks
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
Newport, RI
Restaurants
nrinow.news

Where’s the Beef? Iconic former restaurant demolished

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Five years ago, a property at 3 Greenville Road held not one, but two, of the busiest restaurants in town. Now the lot, situated by one of North Smithfield’s most visible intersections, features a massive parking lot. The building that held the Beef Barn Restaurant...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI

Getting the ‘inside scoop’ on homemade ice cream!

“The Inside Scoop” has been a sweet spot in North Kingstown for more than 20 years! The Rhode Show headed to the popular ice cream shop to see how they make their homemade ice cream!. Vote for your favorite local ice cream shop in The Rhode Show’s “Top Scoops”...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
nerej.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquires Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina for $174 million

Newport, RI Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Gurney’s Newport) for $174.0 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on Goat Island. The independent resort has 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 s/f of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy bites, locally sourced dishes, and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort amenities include a 3,000 s/f spa with nine treatment rooms, outdoor fireplaces throughout, a lobby bar, a grab-and-go coffee shop, a 3,200 s/f waterside pavilion with fantastic views, a resort-style saltwater outdoor pool with poolside cabanas, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and a seasonal ice-skating rink.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

New Ice Cream Shop Opening in Arcade in Providence

A new ice cream shop is coming to downtown Providence. Co-Zy Ice Cream Cafe will be opening at the historic Arcade between Weybosset and Westminster Streets, spanning two suites on the first floor. According to Co-Zy Ice Cream, it has partnered with Frisbies ice cream in Connecticut to serve up...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ricentral.com

Wickford named America’s Best Historic Small Town

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilded Age#Mansions#Food Drink#Stoneacre Picnics#Hbo#Canning
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Sicilian

In the kitchen today, we welcome Dan Rinaldi, a longtime Rhode Islander and Providence firefighter, making his dish, Chicken Sicilian. Dan is one of 10 home chefs from across the country on the new PBS cooking competition series, The Great American Recipe, which airs Fridays this summer at 9pm. Ingredients:
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Chick-fil-A opens in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A new Chick-fil-A location opened in Fall River Wednesday. The restaurant is located in Southcoast Marketplace on William S. Canning Boulevard. A Chick-fil-A spokeswoman said that the new location is expected to create about 130 new jobs in the city. The new location is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
johnstonsunrise.net

Broadway Tire opens in Johnston

It was vintage Mayor Joseph Polisena on a recent Thursday morning at 1307 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. Although rain was coming down in buckets, as the old adage goes, Polisena declared “this is another beautiful day in Johnston.”. Polisena, who was accompanied by his son and Town Council Vice...
JOHNSTON, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford and Wareham Mobile Markets begin next week

United Way of Greater New Bedford’s Mobile Market will begin distributing free, fresh produce to low-income working families on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 12. Now in its eighth season, Mobile Market aims to remove the barriers families often face in getting fresh produce. By offering free produce after traditional work hours, United Way gives families access to fruits, vegetables, and other items they might not otherwise be able to obtain due to financial restraints or the hours traditional food pantries are open.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Rock out(side)

If you’re a local live music fan, summer in Rhode Island is tough to beat. Almost every night of the week has something to offer, with a wide variety of music tastes represented. Many of our area communities are hosting free outdoor summer concerts in the coming weeks, with everything from rock to folk, R&B to Zydeco. Here’s a look at some of the local schedules in our coverage areas.
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy