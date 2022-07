(July 8, 2022) It’s been tough slogging for Adam Nagler on his paddleboard over the past day. He departed from Cape May, New Jersey at 9:58 a.m. Friday and nine hours later had traveled approximately 21 miles up the southern coast of New Jersey. As of 8:15 p.m., Nagler was about 10 miles south of Ocean City.

