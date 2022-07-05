ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah among Pac-12 teams in discussions with Big 12

By Parker Malatesta
 3 days ago
Could Utah and BYU become intraconference foes? Photo: Dave Titensor / The University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Following USC and UCLA’s decision to depart for the Big Ten Conference, multiple Pac-12 programs, including Utah, are in “deep discussions” with the Big 12, according to CBS Sports.

Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado were mentioned specifically as teams being targeted by the Big 12. There is also a consideration of adding Oregon and Washington to the mix, which would make the Big 12 the largest FBS conference with 18 teams.

“Everything is on the table,” one Big 12 source told CBS — which could include a Big 12/Pac-12 merger in some form.

The Pac-12 said in a statement Tuesday morning that its Board of Directors authorized the Conference to immediately begin negotiations for its next media rights agreements. Its current media deal expires in 2024.

BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and the University of Central Florida are set to join the Big 12 in 2023.

