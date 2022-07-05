ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins give goalie Casey DeSmith 2-year extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to terms on a two-year extension with backup goalie Casey DeSmith.

DeSmith, 30, will earn an average of $1.8 million per season through the 2023-24 season, the club announced Tuesday.

DeSmith went 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 games (24 starts) in 2021-22.

DeSmith, who went undrafted, is 43-28-11 with a 2.67 GAA and .915 save percentage in 96 career games (82 starts) in four seasons behind Penguins starter Tristan Jarry.

