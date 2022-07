SHENANDOAH (WINA) – Three people were airlifted to UVA Medical Center after a single-car, Monday afternoon crash in Rockingham County. A car carrying three people was traveling on a country road just west of the town of Shenandoah when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side, where it collided with an embankment and overturned.

