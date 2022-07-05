Supporting Pride Month goals 365 days a year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the past four months, NBC4i.com has profiled dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center. This week’s dog is like none of the others that have been profiled in the sense that Juliet is B-I-G. This 4-year-old, 92-pound bull mastiff is focused on one thing: being a couch potato. She’s large enough to be the couch if you don’t have one and would love that extra special snuggle time to watch a movie.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO