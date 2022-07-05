Supporting Pride Month goals 365 days a year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some members of the St. Thomas More Newman Center told NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall they’re in shock after learning the Paulist priests who serve the center have been ordered to leave by July 31. The priests have run the Catholic ministry at the Ohio State University for 66 years but claim […]
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – If you like art, food, music and getting to know your neighbors, then the Summer Jam West Festival is the place for you. The event is back Saturday morning at Westgate Park for the first time in two years to celebrate the Hilltop community. This year the organizers are going by […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the State Employment Relations Board Thursday. It […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. David Cohn has been named the new interim Chief Executive Officer of the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and has worked at The James for more than 20 years. NBC4 Digital Anchor...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former members of a Columbus church are hoping current congregants will see the sign – a literal sign, that people who used to belong to Dwell Community Church put up along High Street in Clintonville, encouraging members to leave. This follows a series of NBC4 Investigates reports about the church, in […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival and Summer Jam West, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Franklinton Fridays: July 8 On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes guests to a family-friendly event featuring live performances, […]
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a person collapsed inside a Hilltop Library, a librarian sprang into action to save that person’s life through Narcan. It happened on a Sunday evening, when Jordan Espino Arvizu, an adult services librarian, was working near the library’s media center. “We had...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the past four months, NBC4i.com has profiled dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center. This week’s dog is like none of the others that have been profiled in the sense that Juliet is B-I-G. This 4-year-old, 92-pound bull mastiff is focused on one thing: being a couch potato. She’s large enough to be the couch if you don’t have one and would love that extra special snuggle time to watch a movie.
Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. #12. Blue Agave Mexican Grill – Rating: 3 / 5 (6 reviews)– Categories: Mexican– Address: 1033 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago– Read more on Yelp #11. […]
Kels Wilson and Jevonna Morris are the owners of The Galaxy Coffee, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck. Credit: Courtesy of Jevonna Morris. The Galaxy Coffee, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck, offers a new atmosphere for coffee lovers.
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grove City couple said they felt targeted and discriminated against after receiving half a dozen letters from Omni Community Association Managers telling them to take their flags down from their front porch. Korri Ferguson and Ashley Gabbard have been living in the Holt...
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police is reminding the community the city’s First Responders Park is not a playground. The park includes steel from Ground Zero and a wall with the names of 9/11 victims. “This is a very sacred place for our first responders and our community,” said Deputy Chief Ron Clark. Community […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Thrive Cos. has unveiled conceptual plans for a project on the west side of Columbus that could include hundreds of apartments, a park and a reworked riverfront. The project, dubbed WestBend, could have 900 apartments, a 12-acre park, a 40,000-square-foot, three story office...
The 22nd annual Gathering of the Juggalos takes place at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, just west of Columbus on Interstate 70. Dubbed “The Gathering of Dreams,” this year, the longest running independent rap festival in the world will be Aug. 3-6, and features several well-known artists from rap, rock and metal, including Esham, Green Jelly, H09909, Mushroomhead, KRS-One, Steel Panther, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Slick Rick, and, of course, Insane Clown Posse.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are on-site Tuesday evening at the Linden Community Center after witnesses said a person brought in a gun. Video taken by NBC4 at the scene showed several Columbus Division of Police cruisers swarming the rec center. One of the officers at the scene said the situation was contained and one […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —Relief at the gas pump is finally coming to Central Ohio as the national average dipped for the first time in weeks. Patrick De Hann is the head of petroleum analysis with Gas Buddy. He says to enjoy the lower prices now because that could change at any time.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A young aspiring singer, who was making his mark in the Columbus food scene, is being remembered by his family and friends after being gunned down last month in a neighborhood near campus. "This is truly a club I do not wish to be a...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 3-star offensive tackle Miles Walker from Greenwich, Connecticut committed to Ohio State on Friday. Walker is the No. 2 rated player in Connecticut and the 35th ranked offensive tackle for the class of 2023, per 247 Sports. Walker chose the Buckeyes over Duke, Texas A&M...
Comments / 5