Columbus, OH

Supporting Pride Month goals 365 days a year

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored content by Stonewall Columbus & AEP Foundation. Though we are winding down...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the State Employment Relations Board Thursday. It […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Interim CEO named for OSU James Cancer Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. David Cohn has been named the new interim Chief Executive Officer of the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and has worked at The James for more than 20 years. NBC4 Digital Anchor...
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Former Dwell church members buy billboard, urge clergy to leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former members of a Columbus church are hoping current congregants will see the sign – a literal sign, that people who used to belong to Dwell Community Church put up along High Street in Clintonville, encouraging members to leave. This follows a series of NBC4 Investigates reports about the church, in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 8-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival and Summer Jam West, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Franklinton Fridays: July 8 On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes guests to a family-friendly event featuring live performances, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop librarian saves life with Narcan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a person collapsed inside a Hilltop Library, a librarian sprang into action to save that person’s life through Narcan. It happened on a Sunday evening, when Jordan Espino Arvizu, an adult services librarian, was working near the library’s media center. “We had...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall in love with ‘Juliet,’ she loves to snuggle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the past four months, NBC4i.com has profiled dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center. This week’s dog is like none of the others that have been profiled in the sense that Juliet is B-I-G. This 4-year-old, 92-pound bull mastiff is focused on one thing: being a couch potato. She’s large enough to be the couch if you don’t have one and would love that extra special snuggle time to watch a movie.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Recently opened restaurants in the Columbus area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. #12. Blue Agave Mexican Grill – Rating: 3 / 5 (6 reviews)– Categories: Mexican– Address: 1033 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago– Read more on Yelp #11. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Thrive Cos. reveals plans for west Columbus development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Thrive Cos. has unveiled conceptual plans for a project on the west side of Columbus that could include hundreds of apartments, a park and a reworked riverfront. The project, dubbed WestBend, could have 900 apartments, a 12-acre park, a 40,000-square-foot, three story office...
COLUMBUS, OH
whatzup.com

Juggalos rap festival coming to Ohio

The 22nd annual Gathering of the Juggalos takes place at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, just west of Columbus on Interstate 70. Dubbed “The Gathering of Dreams,” this year, the longest running independent rap festival in the world will be Aug. 3-6, and features several well-known artists from rap, rock and metal, including Esham, Green Jelly, H09909, Mushroomhead, KRS-One, Steel Panther, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Slick Rick, and, of course, Insane Clown Posse.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun found at Columbus community center prompts arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are on-site Tuesday evening at the Linden Community Center after witnesses said a person brought in a gun. Video taken by NBC4 at the scene showed several Columbus Division of Police cruisers swarming the rec center. One of the officers at the scene said the situation was contained and one […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will gas prices keep dropping in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —Relief at the gas pump is finally coming to Central Ohio as the national average dipped for the first time in weeks. Patrick De Hann is the head of petroleum analysis with Gas Buddy. He says to enjoy the lower prices now because that could change at any time.
COLUMBUS, OH

