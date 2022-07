It’s that time of year – the Loudoun County Fair is from July 26 to July 30. The fair will take place at the fairgrounds located at 17558 Dry Mill Road, Leesburg 20175. On July 26 don’t miss the rabbit hopping competition and dairy goat show and showmanship, to name a few. Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m. in the outdoor arena. Each day, Scales, Tails, and Teeth presents the Gator Boys Road Shows – where the audience will see Jimmy Riffle and his crew display alligator wrestling and more. Agricadabra runs from July 26 to July 30 and the show mixes farm fun and magic. The Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo runs continuously through the duration of the fair.

