Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Altoona man is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Eau Claire man early Sunday morning, according to police. The Altoona Police Department said in a release Tuesday that 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was killed walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann...

www.weau.com

