SPOTTED: 19 new citizens on the 4th of July

STILLWATER – What a way to spend the Fourth of July.

A group of 19 immigrants gathered under a tent on the hill overlooking the Saratoga battlefield to become our nation’s newest citizens. This is the 17th year the Saratoga National Historic Park has hosted an event, but the first in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new citizens journeyed from 12 different countries and took the oath of allegiance to become US citizens.

Photos by John and Juliette McIntyre

To view a photo, click on a photo below and swipe/click through the rest. If viewing this in a news app, click here to bring up the gallery.