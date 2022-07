BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana parents and guardians can now add their child or dependent’s COVID-19 vaccination status to LA Wallet, according to the governor. LA Wallet is an app that allows residents to carry a legal digital version of their driver’s license. It also allows residents to virtually carry their SMART Health Card and hunting and fishing licenses from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

