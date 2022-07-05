City to host COVID vaccine clinic, doses available for kids
MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The city of McAllen is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 14 for children and adults.
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come-first-served basis. The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the McAllen Convention Center.Why your SNAP food benefits may be late this month—> CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
Children 17 and younger must have their parents present to fill out registration forms. Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses will be available.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized children 5 years and younger to receive the Moderna vaccine, which is two doses. The F.D.A. also authorized the Pfizer vaccine, which is three doses.MUGSHOTS: Local juvenile corrections officers arrested for “excessive force”
The city is partnering up with Hidalgo County Health and Human Services.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0