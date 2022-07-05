Upcoming rabies clinics in Broome County

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Health Department announced two upcoming rabies clinics for pets in Broome County. Anyone with a dog, cat, or ferret that needs a rabies vaccination is urged to attend.

July 6th, 6-7 p.m., Endicott Fire Station, 244 Madison Avenue, Endicott

July 20th, 6-7 p.m., Kirkwood Town Garage, 70 Crescent Drive, Kirkwood

Clinic Details:

Animals receiving their first vaccination must be at least 3-months-old.

A $10 donation per animal is requested to help cover the cost of the clinic.

All animals will be vaccinated regardless of ability to donate.

If your pet has had a previous vaccination, bring the certificate with you so that your pet may receive a three-year vaccination. Without the certificate, your pet can only receive a one-year vaccination.

Pets must be on a leash or in a crate while at the clinic

According to the health department, preventing the spread of rabies starts with avoiding wild animals and keeping pets current with their rabies vaccine.

For more information about rabies and additional clinics click here: Rabies | Broome County (gobroomecounty.com)

