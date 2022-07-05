ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Upcoming rabies clinics in Broome County

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdMUA_0gVUKZ8D00

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Health Department announced two upcoming rabies clinics for pets in Broome County. Anyone with a dog, cat, or ferret that needs a rabies vaccination is urged to attend.

  • July 6th, 6-7 p.m., Endicott Fire Station, 244 Madison Avenue, Endicott
  • July 20th, 6-7 p.m., Kirkwood Town Garage, 70 Crescent Drive, Kirkwood

Clinic Details:

  • Animals receiving their first vaccination must be at least 3-months-old.
  • A $10 donation per animal is requested to help cover the cost of the clinic.
  • All animals will be vaccinated regardless of ability to donate.
  • If your pet has had a previous vaccination, bring the certificate with you so that your pet may receive a three-year vaccination. Without the certificate, your pet can only receive a one-year vaccination.
  • Pets must be on a leash or in a crate while at the clinic

According to the health department, preventing the spread of rabies starts with avoiding wild animals and keeping pets current with their rabies vaccine.

For more information about rabies and additional clinics click here: Rabies | Broome County (gobroomecounty.com)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Increase in Broome County overdose numbers

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Health Department, there has been an increase in county overdoses this year compared to previous years. In the second quarter of 2022, Broome County has seen 22 suspected fatal overdoses and 111 reported non-fatal overdoses. From January to June there have been 44 suspected fatal overdoses and 258 suspected non-fatal overdoses.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Health Department urges residents to take Community Health Survey

Ithaca, N.Y.—What makes a healthy community? The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) wants to know what you think about health in our community, in order to develop our community’s next health improvement plan. For this purpose, TCHD, along with Cayuga Health System (CHS) and other local partners, have released a community health survey that is open to every Tompkins County resident aged 18 and older. Rate the health of your community by accessing the survey online at: bit.ly/TCHDsurvey2022. The Community Health Survey will be open throughout July. Anyone who completes the survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win a $20 gift card (county employees not eligible). The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Registration for the gift card drawing is not connected to survey responses.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broome County, NY
Sports
City
Kirkwood, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
Endicott, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
binghamtonhomepage.com

Humane Society hosting free vaccine clinic

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is hosting a free animal vaccine clinic on Tuesday, July 12th from 5:30-7 p.m. At the clinic, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be kept in a crate. A $5 donation is suggested, but not required. The...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabies#Cat#Dog#Pets#Broome#Endicott Fire Station#Crescent Drive#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
FL Radio Group

Local Cannabis Stores Hit With Cease and Desist Letters

52 illicit cannabis stores identified by the state have been sent cease and desist letters directing them to stop all cannabis sales. According to the Office of Cannabis Management, these stores falsely depict their operations as legal cannabis dispensaries, but they are not licensed by New York State and are selling untested products that put public health at risk. Included on the list were Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen. The two locations were subject to a raid by authorities back in March.
PENN YAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News Channel 34

Boil Water Advisory for Binghamton and Dickinson

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some residents in the City of Binghamton and the Town of Dickinson are under a boil water advisory. Due to a water main break on Thomas Rd on July 6th residents are advised to boil water before consuming it. The water main has been repaired, however, due to the repair, a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the area.
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Casanova

July 6th– Meet Casanova! Casanova is a 1 year-old neutered male. He is a very energetic and active dog, he will need an owner that can reciprocate that energy. He is great with cats, dog, and kids. Casanova is an adorable puppy who you can give a happy life to. If you’re interested in Casanova, […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy