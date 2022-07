EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — An East Stroudsburg man was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, 44-year-old Ramon Williams pleaded guilty on May 25th to one count of possessing two handguns in furtherance of drug trafficking, and to a separate count of distributing over 28 grams of crack cocaine.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO