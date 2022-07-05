Michael Leroy Pidcock – Visitation 7/8/22 At 10 A.M.

Warren Dale Gibson Jr., of Potosi died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 12:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Interment is at White Oak Grove Cemetery in Potosi. Visitation for Warren Dale Gibson Jr., is Saturday evening from 4 until 8...
Mary H Flecke of Chesterfield, previously of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday (7/6), at the age of 77. The visitation for Mary Flecke will be Saturday (7/9) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial will be Monday morning at 9:45 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Julia Renee Underwood of Festus passed away June 30th, she was 66 years old. The visitation for Julia Underwood will be Monday (7/11) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 6 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Patricia Jane “Pat” Fuhrmeister of Naples, Florida, formerly of Park Hills, died July 2nd at the age of 87. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday morning, July 16th at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Winifred “Winnie” M. Frentzel of Perryville died Thursday at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at 2 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation for Winnie Frentzel will be Tuesday from 10 until 2 at Ford & Young Funeral Home.
Claude Ernest Sheppard of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Cantwell, died July 4th at the age of 102. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Claude Sheppard is Sunday from...
Mary Jane Russell of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, she was 93 years old. The visitation for Mary Russell will be Thursday (7/7) evening from 4 until the time of the funeral service at 6 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be Friday...
Gwendolyn Catherine (Brunk) McCurdy Slater Goodrich of Farmington of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Farmington, died July 5th at the age of 92. A celebration of life will be held Saturday morning, July 16th at 11:30 at Fruitland Community Church. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Ford & Sons is pleased to announce the expansion of its family of companies with the recent acquisition of Liley Funeral Homes. Liley Funeral Homes in Marble Hill and Patton, along with Liley Countertops and Monuments locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, are now Ford & Liley. “We have...
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Heritage & Historical Society is in the process of moving items from its museum in the First United Methodist Church in Festus to its new location in Victoria, which was previously occupied by the Victoria United Methodist Church. Bernard Laiben is the President of the...
Ruby A. Kluender of Perryville died July 4th at the age of 75. Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 10 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Visitation for Ruby Kluender will be Sunday evening from 4 until 8 and Monday morning from 8 until 9:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
(Park Hills) Deer season is right around the corner. If you want to get some practice in you can head over to the Sgt. Darrell S. Cole Memorial Shooting Range on the grounds of St. Joe State Park. Barry Wilfong is the range director. Wilfong says the goals of the...
(Festus) A Pickleball Funraiser put on by both the Jefferson County Family YMCA and COMTREA will be held on Saturday, August 13th at the YMCA. Shelley Otec is the Health & Wellness Director at the Y. She says they have a limited number of spots left so be sure to register now.
(Bonne Terre) Former Hillsboro High School boys basketball coach Dan Johnson was recently named head coach for the boys basketball team at North County High School. Johnson will take over for Jimmy Palmer after Palmer was promoted to Athletic Director at North County. In 12 years at Hillsboro, Johnson amassed...
(Ste. Genevieve) The Ste. Genevieve County Fair unofficially began Thursday afternoon at the K of C Hall. It was the annual 4-H chicken fry fundraiser with a great crowd attending. Janet Braun was in charge of the chicken fry. The fair officially gets underway Friday morning at 10 at the...
(Park Hills) After excelling as a three-sport athlete at Ste. Genevieve High School, Levi Wiegand will continue his athletic career as a runner at Mineral Area College in Park Hills. Wiegand will participate in cross country and track & field for the Cardinals and he’ll get to do it with...
(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
