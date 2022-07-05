ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadet, MO

Michael Leroy Pidcock – Visitation 7/8/22 At 10 A.M.

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Michael Leroy Pidcock of Cadet died Monday at...

www.mymoinfo.com

mymoinfo.com

Warren Dale Gibson Jr. – Service 7/10/22 At 12:30 P.M.

Warren Dale Gibson Jr., of Potosi died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 12:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Interment is at White Oak Grove Cemetery in Potosi. Visitation for Warren Dale Gibson Jr., is Saturday evening from 4 until 8...
POTOSI, MO
mymoinfo.com

Mary H Flecke — Service 7/9/11 Noon

Mary H Flecke of Chesterfield, previously of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday (7/6), at the age of 77. The visitation for Mary Flecke will be Saturday (7/9) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial will be Monday morning at 9:45 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Julia Renee Underwood — Service 7/11/22 6 P.M.

Julia Renee Underwood of Festus passed away June 30th, she was 66 years old. The visitation for Julia Underwood will be Monday (7/11) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 6 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winifred "Winnie" M. Frentzel – Service 7/12/22

Winifred "Winnie" M. Frentzel of Perryville died Thursday at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at 2 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation for Winnie Frentzel will be Tuesday from 10 until 2 at Ford & Young Funeral Home.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Charles Rudolph Sisk — Private Services

Charles Rudolph Sisk of Barnhart passed away July 1st, he was 87 years old. There will be private family services for Charles Sisk under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
BARNHART, MO
mymoinfo.com

Claude Ernest Sheppard – Service 07/10/22 at 2 p.m.

Claude Ernest Sheppard of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Cantwell, died July 4th at the age of 102. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Claude Sheppard is Sunday from...
TAMPA, FL
mymoinfo.com

Mary Jane Russell — Service 7/7/22 6 P.M.

Mary Jane Russell of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, she was 93 years old. The visitation for Mary Russell will be Thursday (7/7) evening from 4 until the time of the funeral service at 6 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be Friday...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cheryl Ann Gentry – No Service

Cheryl Ann Gentry of Ironton died today at the age of 72. No formal services will be held. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
IRONTON, MO
republicmonitor.com

Ford and Sons acquires Liley Funeral Homes

Ford & Sons is pleased to announce the expansion of its family of companies with the recent acquisition of Liley Funeral Homes. Liley Funeral Homes in Marble Hill and Patton, along with Liley Countertops and Monuments locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, are now Ford & Liley. "We have...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County History Museum is in the moving process

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Heritage & Historical Society is in the process of moving items from its museum in the First United Methodist Church in Festus to its new location in Victoria, which was previously occupied by the Victoria United Methodist Church. Bernard Laiben is the President of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ruby A. Kluender – Service 7/11/22

Ruby A. Kluender of Perryville died July 4th at the age of 75. Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 10 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Visitation for Ruby Kluender will be Sunday evening from 4 until 8 and Monday morning from 8 until 9:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dan Johnson Named Head Boys Basketball Coach At North County

(Bonne Terre) Former Hillsboro High School boys basketball coach Dan Johnson was recently named head coach for the boys basketball team at North County High School. Johnson will take over for Jimmy Palmer after Palmer was promoted to Athletic Director at North County. In 12 years at Hillsboro, Johnson amassed...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Levi Wiegand Runs To Mineral Area College

(Park Hills) After excelling as a three-sport athlete at Ste. Genevieve High School, Levi Wiegand will continue his athletic career as a runner at Mineral Area College in Park Hills. Wiegand will participate in cross country and track & field for the Cardinals and he'll get to do it with...
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Farmington

(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
FARMINGTON, MO

