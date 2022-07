A Wilsonville man was jailed following an alleged unauthorized use of a vehicle incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 42-year old Luis Lopez-Parada was allegedly breaking windows on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The suspect reportedly broke three windows out of a sports car and took belongings from the vehicle, which he set in a pile nearby. He had driven to the scene in a sedan, which was determined to be stolen, though the owner was not aware yet. Lopez-Parada allegedly stole a tire iron from the trunk of the sedan and used it to break the windows on the other vehicle.

3 DAYS AGO