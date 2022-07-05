ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

At Dallas Abortion Rights Protest, 10 Texans Share Their Stories

By The Dallas Morning News
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 50 years have passed since Jane Roe sues then-Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade for the right to have an abortion in Texas, forever...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 21

Andy Franco
3d ago

There is no right to abortion in the constitution. You want to kill a baby then that’s between you & God. Just don’t make me pay for it

Reply(4)
14
Don'tMessWithTexas
3d ago

They made a mistake and we're correcting it. MURDER is NOT a RIGHT!! I've never in my life seen and heard do many people make and female so upset that they can't KILL innocent babies..Wah wah," I wanna kill my baby". Pathetic!!

Reply(4)
7
LordDonutz
3d ago

Look at those women protesting, they don't have to worry about getting pregnant lol.

Reply(3)
12
 

americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott spends an additional $30 million on Operation Lone Star to aid local governments

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the state will spend an additional $30 million on his border mission, Operation Lone Star, to provide grants to cities and counties seeking financial assistance to combat criminal activity related to border crossings.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

The Satanic Temple Cannot Save Abortion in Texas

The Satanic Temple, not to be confused with the Church of Satan, has been grabbing headlines for years by saying that it would help protect the right to abortion by claiming it as a religious sacrament protected by the First Amendment. There’s no evidence that their legal theory would do the slightest good, and the organization is deeply problematic.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are outpacing the nation

DALLAS — Rents in Dallas are up by 17% year-over-year and 22.8% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. Rents in Dallas jumped 2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase nationally, according to the latest rent report by rental platform Apartment List.
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

Texas abortion provider plans to move operations to New Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas — A long-time Texas abortion provider is looking to move its operations to New Mexico following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since the high court's decision, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, a decision that exposes abortion providers to lawsuits and financial penalties. That decision overruled a district judge in Houston, who had temporarily blocked the old abortion law from going into effect.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Doctors warning North Texans about recent rise in COVID-19 cases

DALLAS - A close cousin of the omicron variant is driving increased spread of COVID-19 in North Texas. More than a quarter of patients across the state are testing positive, and more people could be testing positive than we know. Doctors are urging people to put their guard up again,...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

You Don’t Need a Marriage License in Texas to Be Married: Here’s How

Did you know that you and your significant other could be considered legally married in Texas without a marriage license?. Texas, along with several other states, recognizes common law marriage. This means that you don’t need to have a big wedding or a marriage license in order to be considered married in the Lone Star State. You and your partner could technically be married right now as long as you meet three specific criteria.
LUBBOCK, TX

