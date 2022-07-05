ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTS offering $5,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers

By Hope Sloop
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – The Metropolitan Transit System is offering a $5,00 sign-on bonus for new drivers for a limited time, officials announced Tuesday.

MTS officials said in a release that they are looking to recruit for dozens of open positions and that the $5,000 bonus, an increase from the organization’s customary $1,000 sign-on, is only available through August 31.

“Like many businesses, MTS is currently experiencing a workforce shortage,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS Chief Executive Officer. “We hope these sign-on bonuses can serve as an incentive for those seeking a fulfilling career path in transportation, and help MTS continue operating a great system for our region.”

Bus operators and student bus operators are eligible to receive the $5,000 bonus and newly hired bus cleaners will receive a $1,000 bonus, an increase from the normal $500.

MTS officials say they offer paid training for select positions and that open positions include bus, trolley, and maintenance operations. MTS employees are eligible to receive benefits such as healthcare, transit passes for dependents, public loan forgiveness, tuition reimbursement, and more.

To view the list of open positions and to apply for a job with MTS, click HERE.

