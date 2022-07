Canola oil is known for its light flavor and high smoke point and is a common ingredient in countless dishes. The oil, which comes from a crop that grows on multiple continents and produces bright yellow flowers, is often utilized in heat-intensive cooking methods like deep frying, sauteing, baking, and grilling. Its uses aren't limited to heat-based cooking, though. Canola oil is also a common ingredient in salad dressings and can even be used around the house (it can make a cheap, easy pesticide, for instance) and in beauty and hair products.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO