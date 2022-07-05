ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO Labor Department Warns Of Potential Messaging Scams

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is warning individuals about potential messaging scams involving Missouri’s unemployment program. The department is advising everyone be wary of suspicious email or text...

themissouritimes.com

Press Release: Missouri Department of Labor warns of messaging scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –– The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is warning individuals about potential messaging scams involving Missouri’s unemployment program. The department is advising everyone be wary of suspicious email or text messages, as well as any links they contain. Text messages from the department will never include links.
KOLR10 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 11-17

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11. Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12. Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One...
KTTS

Fake Money Showing Up At Area Businesses

(KTTS News) — Taney County authorities are warning people to take a close look at any cash someone gives you before you accept it. The sheriff says someone has been using fake money at businesses in North Arkansas and Southern Missouri. Some of the bills have Chinese writing, while...
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
northwestmoinfo.com

THE EGGLESTON REPORT – TWO BIG VETOES

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) Governor Parson vetoed two bills, a move that has quite a few people perplexed or upset. The first veto was of HB2090. This bill would have (1) given income tax refunds in 2022 to many Missourians, (2) relieved wedding venue businesses of over-zealous regulations from the Dept. of Revenue, and (3) disallowed any Covid-vaccine mandates for state government workers. In his statement, the governor said he did not like that the tax refunds would only go to the middle class. Under HB2090, the refunds would have been given to those who paid income tax and made less than $150,000/year. Those who make so little that they don’t pay income tax and those who make more than $150,000 would not have received the rebate, which bothered the governor.
KOLR10 News

Liberty Utilities encourages reduced energy use

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Liberty Utilities, which provides electricity to much of Missouri, issued a peak advisory calling for customers to reduce their energy use from noon to 8 p.m. July 7 and 8. According to the peak advisory sent out by the utility company, Liberty Utilities is asking customers to reduce their use of electricity […]
KOLR10 News

Crime Traveler: The chilling Brouk family murder

VICHY, Mo. — In 1998, during a bitterly cold winter, a Missouri family disappears without a trace. Alarm bells sounded when family members went to check on the family at their residence. There was no sign of Susan Brouk or her two children. Concerns heightened when family members realize the Brouks didn’t take their winter coats or snow boots and it was below freezing.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
howellcountynews.com

Here's how to get a refund for Missouri's gas tax increase

Missourians have been paying a 2.5-cent tax at the pump since October 1, 2021, but if you have been diligent about saving receipts, you can file for a refund. The worksheet to file for a rebate asks for dates, seller names, and the quantity of gallons purchased- all of which can be found on your saved receipts. It is not necessary to include the physical receipts in your claim, but the DOR requests filers to retain them for three years.
KMOV

Missouri restaurant calls out woman seen putting bug on plate and walking out without paying

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A Missouri restaurant has filed stealing charges against a customer who was seen putting a bug onto her plate and leaving without paying. In a social media post Thursday, El Agave Pacific wrote that someone claimed to find a bug in the last few bites of their meal and decided to bad mouth the restaurant. The restaurant wrote that the server went to get a manager and the woman left without paying.
northwestmoinfo.com

24-Hour Waiting Period for Abortions Now in Effect for Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions will be enforced statewide starting Friday. On June 17th, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 24 hour waiting period for an abortion was constitutional. Iowa abortion providers began scheduling two appointments, at least a day apart — the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for abortion. This week, the Iowa Supreme Court rejected the governor’s request to reopen the case so the court could consider a new legal standard making it harder to find other abortion restrictions unconstitutional. By refusing to rehear the case, that has cleared the way for the 2020 law requiring the 24 hour waiting period for abortions to take effect.
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
northwestmoinfo.com

College Loan Office Offers Advice for Financing College

(Radio Iowa) The fall semester won’t start for several weeks at the state’s colleges and universities, but now is a key time in the financial planning process. The CEO of Iowa Student Loan, Steve McCullough, says parents and students need to do some research when it comes to student loans.
