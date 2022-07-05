MO Labor Department Warns Of Potential Messaging Scams

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) Governor Parson vetoed two bills, a move that has quite a few people perplexed or upset. The first veto was of HB2090. This bill would have (1) given income tax refunds in 2022 to many Missourians, (2) relieved wedding venue businesses of over-zealous regulations from the Dept. of Revenue, and (3) disallowed any Covid-vaccine mandates for state government workers. In his statement, the governor said he did not like that the tax refunds would only go to the middle class. Under HB2090, the refunds would have been given to those who paid income tax and made less than $150,000/year. Those who make so little that they don’t pay income tax and those who make more than $150,000 would not have received the rebate, which bothered the governor.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO